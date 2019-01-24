Barnsley bags a terrific treble as Thorpe Wood win a thriller

Have your say

Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 12s won the big game in Junior Alliance League Division Four on Sunday.

They pipped their main rivals Stamford Yellows by the odd goal in a nine-goal thriller to move three points clear at the summit.

Action from the game between Netherton Under 16s and Stamford.

Star of the show in their 5-4 victory was William Barnsley, who fired a hat-trick. Also on target were Simao Martins and Devon Nelson.

There was also a top-of-the-table clash in Under 12 Division Five as leaders Glinton & Northborough Navy visited second-placed Parkside Athletic Yellow.

This one ended all square at 2-2 meaning Glinton maintain their four-point advantage.

Devonte Malachi Butler got both Glinton goals and Jayden Harrison scored the Parkside pair.

In Under 12 Division One, Stamford Reds increased their lead at the top to a whopping 11 points after beating Thurlby Tigers 6-0 thanks to strikes by Henry Moxley (2), Oliver Bardwell (2), Cailin Nolan and an own goal.

March Town Athletic are running away with the Under 14 Division One title race. They were 8-0 winners on Sunday against Netherton United and now have a nine-point lead.

Thomas Hoyle and Reuben Marshall both helped themselves to hat-tricks and Sebastian Goldspink scored twice.

Marshall has now amassed 38 goals in 14 games this season.

Peterborough Nene Under 13s were the day’s biggest scorers. They hammered Yaxley 11-0 in Division Two with Leland Dent doing most of the damage by slamming seven goals to take his tally for the season to 36 goals from 13 matches.

YOUTH LEAGUE

It was goals galore on Sunday in the second round of the PFSDF Under 15 Cup - the old PFA Cup.

Two sides reached double figures with Thurlby Tigers from Division One roaring to a 14-1 victory over Rippingale & Folkingham from Division Three.

Eight of the Thurlby players scored. They were Connor Ely, Rhys Holmes (4), Joshua Latter, Jonny Le Voi, Harry Walsh (2), Max Tompsett (3), Harrison Pearce and Harrison Scott.

Division One title-chasers FC United Hammers were 11-1 winners against Glinton & Northborough Amber from Division Two.

Leading the way on their scoresheet with four was Samuel Harris and Trafford Crane fired a treble. The other goal-getters were Luca Di Canio, Ethan Camfield, Jude Widman-Dardis and Josh Wilson.

In the other two ties to beat the frost, Whittlesey Blue knocked out Deeping 4-2 while Netherton Hawks beat March Academy 3-2.

In the all-Holbeach Under 16 Division Two game, Gold beat Black 8-0 with Toby Woolsey scoring three times.