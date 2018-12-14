Banned boss has been spying on his title rivals!

Have your say

Banned Netherton United manager Jon Harrison has kept himself busy by spying on his Peterborough Premier Division title rivals.

Harrison, who is serving a six-game suspension, watched leaders Moulton Harrox beat Peterborough Sports Development 4-0 at the Bee Arena last weekend.

Netherton didn’t miss their absent friend though. They came from behind to beat Thorney 2-1 thanks to two Robbie Ellis goals.

Under the terms of his suspension Harrison can address his players before a game, but must then leave the ground for the whole of the match.

Netherton host bottom club Polonia at the Grange tomorrow (December 15, 2pm kick-off). They are four points behind Harrox who travel to Long Sutton.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 15

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports v Langtoft United, Ketton v Peterborough Sports Development, Long Sutton Athletic v Moulton Harrox, Netherton United v Peterborough Polonia, Oakham United v Holbeach United Res, Stamford Lions v Leverington Sports, Thorney v Sutton Bridge United, Whittlesey Athletic v Tydd.