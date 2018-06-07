Australia beat England in World Cup semis and then Germany in the final!

There was a real turn up for the books in the 2018 World Cup tournament.

Australia beat England 2-0 in the semi-finals and went on to beat Germany 1-0 in the final!

This World Cup was theYouth Dreams Project competition sponsored by Smart Move which involved 16 Peterborough primary school teams and took place at The Grange, Netherton.

Each school represented a country that is competing in this year’s World Cup in Russia.

They battled it out in four groups of four to start with with the top two teams going through to the knockout stages of the World Cup and the bottom two competing in a plate knockout.

In the semi finals of the plate Brazil (Fourfields) beat Switzerland (Newark Hill Academy) on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Mexico (Discovery) beat Sweden (Werrington) 3-0.

Brazil eventually won the plate with a win over Mexico in the final.

In the World Cup semi-finals Australia (Norwood) beat England (Gunthorpe) 2-0 and Germany (Fulbridge Academy) beat Colombia (St Thomas More) 2-1.

Australia won 1-0 against Germany in the final, which was a closely fought game with the winner eventually being scored by the overall player of the tournament Harleigh Camfield.

It was a strong, powerful run by Harleigh, who eventually let fly with an unstoppable strike that nearly broke the net - a strike worthy of winning any game.

Individual awards:

Player of the Tournament - Harleigh Camfield Australia (Norwood).

Goalkeeper of the Tournament - Ben Stevens Argentina (Bishop Creighton Academy).

Golden Boot - Awat Hamid Argentina (Bishop Creighton Academy) .

The medals, cups and individual awards were handed out at the closing ceremony by Bristol City goalkeeper and YDP co-owner Luke Steele and Smart Move representative Mick Snell.

Luke Kennedy, co-owner of YDP, said: “This tournament was the first ever event we ran, just over four years ago.

“It is the biggest event we host and all 16 places were taken within 24 hours of sending out the information.

“Next year we may have to open it up to 32 schools and run it over two days.

“The day itself was superb.

“We saw plenty of talent, we saw joy from individuals and winning teams, we saw tears from those that tasted defeat but we also saw other teams console them, it had everything.”