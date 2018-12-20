Austin drives Netherton to a shock win against the leaders

There was a big shock in the Junior Alliance Under 13 Division One title race on Sunday.

League leaders Whittlesey Blue travelled to The Grange to face Netherton United and suffered a first defeat of the season.

Whittlesey Blue Under 13s before their 5-2 defeat. From the left they are, back, Owen Hill, Lewis Johnson, Josh Millman, Harry Richardson, Paul Foley, Will Robinson, Harvey Riley, Calev Sargent, front, Danny Coxell, Thomas Williams, Max Jackson, Ollie Foley, Sam Hewson, Jude Causey, Robert Goulding.

They lost 5-2 as Austin Sealy (3), Dhruv Karavdra and Charlie Jacobs found the back of the net for the city side.

The result means Whittlesey have had their lead cut to four points.

Stamford Young Daniels Red, who beat March Academy Blue 6-0 with Ewan Simmons (3), Elliot Long, Matthew Walker and Charles Harrison on target, are in second place with Netherton a point behind them in third spot.

There was also an upset in Under 13 Division Three as top side Wisbech Acorns went down 7-1 at home to lowly Thurlby Tigers.

Action from the game between Whittlesey Under 13s and Netherton.

Scorers for Thurlby, who were chalking up only their second win of the campaign, were William Hartley, Marcel Verleg (2), Lyndon Sysum, Henry Lawson and Archie Ward with an own goal completing the tally.

In the Under 12 League Cup there was a shock in one of the quarter-final ties as Peterborough Northern Star Red from Division Two beat Division One side Colsterworth Colts 3-2 on penalties.

The game finished 2-2 with Maximus Maylon hitting both the Star goals.

The other three ties all went according to form with leading Division One teams Stamford Young Daniels Reds, Deeping Rangers Blues and Crowland joining Northern Star Red in the semi-finals.

Action from the game between Whittlesey Under 13s and Netherton.

Stamford beat Thurlby Tigers 3-0 with goals by Daniel Bath, Joseph Johnson and William Pearce-Smith, Deeping were 3-2 winners against IPTA courtesy of a Max Olbromski hat-trick while Crowland knocked out Holbeach Black 3-0 with goals by Teddy Hill, Logan Carter and Matas Sakavicius.

In the Under 12 Hereward Cup quarter-finals there was a huge win for Feeder FC. The Division Three table-toppers blitzed Park Farm Pumas Black 17-1 with Mason Clarke (5), Ashton Banwatt (4) and Luke Frisby (4) doing the bulk of the scoring.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Callum Yates made it 13 goals from eight starts as he smashed a treble for Werrington Athletic Under 15s in their 10-2 thrashing of Division Two rivals Stanground Sports.

Action from the game between Whittlesey Under 13s and Netherton.

Also on target in the big win were Amir Belo , Harvey Chesterman (2), Hayden Jelfs, Thomas Nash, Aurimas Sulga and Tyler Harper.

Werrington are third in the table, three points behind March Academy and four points behind Riverside Rovers.

In Under 15 Division One, Stamford Young Daniels went top with a 4-3 victory over Deeping Rangers. Taylor Gilbert hit a hat-trick for Stamford, who trailed 3-2 at the break.

Baston remain six points clear at the head of Under 16 Division Two but they had to battle hard to see off March Park Rangers 2-1 with golas from William Howarth and Alton Strachan.

In Under 16 Division Three Netherton Hawks are flying.

They won 7-2 at Stanground Sports with goals by Ryley Barfoot (3), Ionut-Alexandru Mitu (2), Raiyan Mahmood and Conan Renshaw to move three points clear at the summit.

Bourne Town Claret caused a bit of an upset in the second round of the Under 18 League Cup.

Claret currently sit in the bottom half of the Division Two table but sprung a surprise at home to March Academy White from Division One as they took the honours 4-2 through goals by Jamie Mills, Samuel Hallam, Jonathan Pitts and Nicholas Smith.

Division One title-chasers Yaxley and Hempsted both progressed. William Gore bagged a brace in Yaxley’s 4-2 win at Werrington Athletic while Kieran Hale and Callum Johnson scored in Hempsted’s 2-0 win over Chatteris Town.