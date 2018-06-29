Another top prize for Netherton United

High-flying city side Netherton United had more cause for celebration at the Peterborough League AGM at the weekend.
The Premier Division champions, who also won three other trophies last season, picked up another coveted prize when club stalwart Ron Seddon was awarded the league’s outstanding contribution to football prize.
Seddon is a founder member of the club, which was established in 1991 and moved from Thorpe Junior School to The Grange two years later.
Seddon oversaw that move as chairman and was the driving force behind the development of the ground which now boasts superb facilities including a 3G pitch.
The club entered the Peterborough League in 1998.
AGM ROLL OF HONOUR
The Owen England Shield for Administration: Stuart Manning of Moulton Harrox FC.
The Peter Goodhand Sportsmanship Shield for Team of the Season: Stamford Lions ‘A’.
The Ralph Leigh Memorial Cup for Referee of the Year: Craig Hardy.
Young Referee of the Year Award: Ben Lilley.
Groundsman Award Season 2017/18: Runner-Up - Dave Johnson of Peterborough ICA Sports FC; Winner - Michael Patchett of Sawtry FC.
Club Secretaries with 5-year Service Award: Ian Hair of Netherton United FC; Carl Wilson of Tydd St Mary FC; Leon Fedasch of Stamford Lions; Rebecca Morley of Stamford Belvedere.
50 Years’ Service to Football: Alan Mutton; Peter Chappell; David Barfoot; Richard Lattimore; Reg Parker.
Respect Award as marked by Clubs: Premier Division Winners - Thorney FC; Premier Division Runners-Up - Leverington Sports FC; Divisions One-Five Winners - Stamford Lions ‘A’; Divisions One-Five Runners-Up - Kings Cliffe Reserves
The Jack Hogg Respect Award as marked by Referees: Stamford Lions ‘A’.
The Premier Division Assistant Referee of the Year Award: Noel Furlong of Leverington Sports FC.
The Dave Bennett Outstanding Contribution to Football: Ron Seddon of Netherton United FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies League Shield: Eunice Huntingdon FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate Shield:
Eye United FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies Chairman’s Championship Shield: Moulton Harrox Reserves
ChromaSport & Trophies President’s Premier Shield: Netherton United FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division One Winners: Stamford Belvedere Veterans.
ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division Two Winners: Peterborough Sports Veterans
ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division Three Winners: Stamford Lions Veterans.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division Five B Winners: FC Parson Drove Reserves.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division Five A Winners: Glinton & Northborough Reserves.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division Four Winners: Eunice Huntingdon FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division Three Winners: Cardea FC.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division Two Winners: FC Parson Drove.
ChromaSport & Trophies Division One Winners:
Moulton Harrox Reserves.
ChromaSport & Trophies Premier Division Winners: Netherton United FC.
How the league will shape up next season
PDFL 2018-2019
Premier Division - 17 TEAMS
Holbeach United Reserves
ICA Sports FC
Ketton FC
Langtoft United FC
Leverington Sports FC
Long Sutton Athletic FC
Moulton Harrox FC
Netherton United FC
* Oakham United FC
Peterborough Polonia FC
Peterborough Sports Development
Stamford Lions FC
Sutton Bridge United FC
Thorney FC
Tydd FC
Warboys Town FC
Whittlesey Athletic FC
Division One - 15 TEAMS
Bretton North End FC
Crowland Town FC
Eye United FC
FC Parson Drove
FC Peterborough
Kings Cliffe United FC
Moulton Harrox Reserves
Oakham United Reserves
Oundle Town FC
Ramsey Town FC
Spalding Town FC
Stamford Belvedere FC
Uppingham Town FC
Whittlesey Athletic Reserves
Wittering FC
Division Two - 13 TEAMS
Brotherhood Sports FC
Cardea FC
Feeder FC
Ketton Reserves
Langtoft United Reserves
Netherton United Reserves
Oundle Town Reserves
Premiair FC
Rippingale & Folkingham FC
Spalding Athletic FC
Stamford Lions Reserves
Stilton United FC
Whaplode Drove FC
Division Three - 13 TEAMS
Eunice Huntingdon FC
Farcet United FC
FC Peterborough Reserves
Holbeach Bank FC
* Huntingdon Town Reserves
Leverington Sports Reserves
Long Sutton Athletic Reserves
Peterborough NECI FC
Stamford Belvedere Reserves
Stamford Lions ‘A’
Thorpe Wood Rangers FC
Uppingham Town Reserves
Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’
Division Four - 14 TEAMS
FC Parson Drove Reserves
Glinton & Northborough FC
Hampton FC
Holbeach United Sports
Huntingdon Rovers FC
Kings Cliffe United Reserves
Netherton United ‘A’
Orton Rangers FC
Parkside FC
Premiair Reserves
Ramsey Town Reserves
Tydd Reserves
Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’
Wittering Reserves
Division Five - 14 TEAMS
* Cardea Reserves
* Casterton FC
Eunice Huntingdon Reserves
FC Peterborough ‘A’
Gunthorpe Harriers FC
* Hampton ‘A’
* Hampton Reserves
Leverington Sports ‘A’
* Orton Rangers Reserves
*Peterborough City FC
Sawtry FC
Stanground Sports FC
*Stilton United Reserves
*Thurlby Tigers FC
* Denotes new team