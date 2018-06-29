Another top prize for Netherton United

Have your say

High-flying city side Netherton United had more cause for celebration at the Peterborough League AGM at the weekend.

The Premier Division champions, who also won three other trophies last season, picked up another coveted prize when club stalwart Ron Seddon was awarded the league’s outstanding contribution to football prize.

Ben Lilley (left), winner of the PDFL Young Referee of the season award, is pictured with Robert Windle (centre) and representatives from Whittlesey Athletic, Stamford Belevdere and FC Parson Drove. Picture: RWT Photography

Seddon is a founder member of the club, which was established in 1991 and moved from Thorpe Junior School to The Grange two years later.

Seddon oversaw that move as chairman and was the driving force behind the development of the ground which now boasts superb facilities including a 3G pitch.

The club entered the Peterborough League in 1998.

AGM ROLL OF HONOUR

The Owen England Shield for Administration: Stuart Manning of Moulton Harrox FC.

The Peter Goodhand Sportsmanship Shield for Team of the Season: Stamford Lions ‘A’.

The Ralph Leigh Memorial Cup for Referee of the Year: Craig Hardy.

Young Referee of the Year Award: Ben Lilley.

Groundsman Award Season 2017/18: Runner-Up - Dave Johnson of Peterborough ICA Sports FC; Winner - Michael Patchett of Sawtry FC.

Club Secretaries with 5-year Service Award: Ian Hair of Netherton United FC; Carl Wilson of Tydd St Mary FC; Leon Fedasch of Stamford Lions; Rebecca Morley of Stamford Belvedere.

50 Years’ Service to Football: Alan Mutton; Peter Chappell; David Barfoot; Richard Lattimore; Reg Parker.

Respect Award as marked by Clubs: Premier Division Winners - Thorney FC; Premier Division Runners-Up - Leverington Sports FC; Divisions One-Five Winners - Stamford Lions ‘A’; Divisions One-Five Runners-Up - Kings Cliffe Reserves

The Jack Hogg Respect Award as marked by Referees: Stamford Lions ‘A’.

The Premier Division Assistant Referee of the Year Award: Noel Furlong of Leverington Sports FC.

The Dave Bennett Outstanding Contribution to Football: Ron Seddon of Netherton United FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies League Shield: Eunice Huntingdon FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate Shield:

Eye United FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies Chairman’s Championship Shield: Moulton Harrox Reserves

ChromaSport & Trophies President’s Premier Shield: Netherton United FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division One Winners: Stamford Belvedere Veterans.

ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division Two Winners: Peterborough Sports Veterans

ChromaSport & Trophies Veterans Division Three Winners: Stamford Lions Veterans.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division Five B Winners: FC Parson Drove Reserves.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division Five A Winners: Glinton & Northborough Reserves.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division Four Winners: Eunice Huntingdon FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division Three Winners: Cardea FC.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division Two Winners: FC Parson Drove.

ChromaSport & Trophies Division One Winners:

Moulton Harrox Reserves.

ChromaSport & Trophies Premier Division Winners: Netherton United FC.

How the league will shape up next season

PDFL 2018-2019

Premier Division - 17 TEAMS

Holbeach United Reserves

ICA Sports FC

Ketton FC

Langtoft United FC

Leverington Sports FC

Long Sutton Athletic FC

Moulton Harrox FC

Netherton United FC

* Oakham United FC

Peterborough Polonia FC

Peterborough Sports Development

Stamford Lions FC

Sutton Bridge United FC

Thorney FC

Tydd FC

Warboys Town FC

Whittlesey Athletic FC

Division One - 15 TEAMS

Bretton North End FC

Crowland Town FC

Eye United FC

FC Parson Drove

FC Peterborough

Kings Cliffe United FC

Moulton Harrox Reserves

Oakham United Reserves

Oundle Town FC

Ramsey Town FC

Spalding Town FC

Stamford Belvedere FC

Uppingham Town FC

Whittlesey Athletic Reserves

Wittering FC

Division Two - 13 TEAMS

Brotherhood Sports FC

Cardea FC

Feeder FC

Ketton Reserves

Langtoft United Reserves

Netherton United Reserves

Oundle Town Reserves

Premiair FC

Rippingale & Folkingham FC

Spalding Athletic FC

Stamford Lions Reserves

Stilton United FC

Whaplode Drove FC

Division Three - 13 TEAMS

Eunice Huntingdon FC

Farcet United FC

FC Peterborough Reserves

Holbeach Bank FC

* Huntingdon Town Reserves

Leverington Sports Reserves

Long Sutton Athletic Reserves

Peterborough NECI FC

Stamford Belvedere Reserves

Stamford Lions ‘A’

Thorpe Wood Rangers FC

Uppingham Town Reserves

Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’

Division Four - 14 TEAMS

FC Parson Drove Reserves

Glinton & Northborough FC

Hampton FC

Holbeach United Sports

Huntingdon Rovers FC

Kings Cliffe United Reserves

Netherton United ‘A’

Orton Rangers FC

Parkside FC

Premiair Reserves

Ramsey Town Reserves

Tydd Reserves

Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’

Wittering Reserves

Division Five - 14 TEAMS

* Cardea Reserves

* Casterton FC

Eunice Huntingdon Reserves

FC Peterborough ‘A’

Gunthorpe Harriers FC

* Hampton ‘A’

* Hampton Reserves

Leverington Sports ‘A’

* Orton Rangers Reserves

*Peterborough City FC

Sawtry FC

Stanground Sports FC

*Stilton United Reserves

*Thurlby Tigers FC

* Denotes new team