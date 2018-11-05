Another good day for Moulton Harrox, relegation battlers hold title chasers, red cards galore

Have your say

It was another good day for Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox (November 3).

While they were beating top-flight rivals Sutton Bridge in a Lincs Junior Cup tie, their main rivals for the title Netherton United and Peterborough Sports Development were failing to make much ground at the top.

Action from Farcet's 3-2 win over Leverington Reserves (orange). Photo: David Lowndes.

Netherton required a last-gasp equaliser from Ritchie Baines to force a 2-2 draw at city rivals ICA Sports. ICA are battling against relegation, but two Joe Dobson goals gave them a significant advantage at Ringwood.

Tom Randall pulled a goal back for Netherton just before the break before Baines touched home a free-kick from brother Mark late in the day.

Sports Development were beaten 2-1 in a fiesty affair against fellow high-fliers Holbeach United Reserves. Ethan Atkins was sent off for the city side after Ryan Pratt had dragged them level.

Netherton are second, but 10 points behind Harrox. Sports are fourth, but just a point behind Netherton with a game in hand. Holbeach have moved up to third. but have played more games than the other frontrunners.

A Leverington Reserve team player takes a tumble in the game at Farcet. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bottom club Peterborough Polonia went down to two goals from Long Sutton striker Matt Cawthorn.

Harrox were taken to extra time by Sutton Bridge before scoring three unanswered goals for a 4-1 win. Joe Townsend scored twice.

Stamford Lions, who had Chris McRoyal dismissed inside 15 minutes, Langtoft United and Crowland all lost their Lincs Junior Cup ties.

Leverington were smashed 8-0 by Fulbourn Institute in the Cambs Cup, but Thorney and Whittlesey Athletic eased through their ties against Great Shelford and Tydd respectively.

Goals from Dan Fountain, Ondre Odain and John Yambusu scored in a 3-0 win for Thorney. Both sides finished with 10 men with Gerard Evans dismissed for Thorney after throwing the ball at an opponent.

Jack Carter scored twice in Whittlesey’s 3-1 win.

Josh Staggs scored twice in Farcet’s 3-2 win over Leverington Sports Reserves in the Peterborough Junior Cup.

The tie between Spalding Athletic and Eunice, Huntingdon was abandoned 15 minutes from time with the latter 4-1 ahead, but having been reduced to nine men by two red cards. An injury to a Spalding player caused the abandonment.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 2 (Steadman, Davies), Peterborough Sports Development 1 (Pratt); ICA Sports 2 (Dobson 2), Netherton United 2 (Randall, R. Baines); Peterborough Polonia 0, Long Sutton Athletic (Cawthorn 2).

Cambs Cup

Fulbourn Institute 8, Leverington Sports 0; Thorney 3 (Fountain, Odain, Yambusu), Great Shelford 0; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, 2 Darlow), Tydd 1.

Lincs Junior Cup

Benington 3 Langtoft United 1 (Fryar); Moulton Harrox 4 (Townsend 2, Parry, Sandall), Sutton Bridge United 1 (Lilley) after extra time); Stamford Lions 0, Tetney Rovers 2; Crowland Town 2 (Rigg, Ristron), Louth Town 4.