AMVC and Hampton win Peterborough Schools FA Finals

Arthur Mellows Village College (Glinton) and Hampton emerged victorious in Peterborough Schools FA Cup Final yesterday (April 4).

Nene Park ACademy hosted the sixth form and year 11 deciders and lost in the final of both.

The AMVC sixth form team that won the schools sixth form cup. Luke Ferris RWT Photography.

AMVC surged into a 3-0 half-time lead in the sixth form final thanks to goals from Joe Mills (2) and Spencer Haskins before Sam Green scored a quality consolation goal towards the end of the game for Nene Park.

The year 11 final looked set for penalties until Rio Henson struck from 25 yards in the final stages for Hampton.