Netherton United are holding a trial for their Academy this week.

It takes place at The Grange (PE3 9ES) on Friday (June 29) with a 12.30pm meet for a 1pm kick-off.

It’s open to 15-18 year-olds who are interested in attending the two-year Academy course which is run by One Touch Football and offers a Btec qualification in sport.

Anyone interested can contact Glenn on 07880703784 or visit www.conetouchfootball.co.uk