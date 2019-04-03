A classic Champions League final and an excellent Europa League decider

Have your say

Riverside and Benwick Athletic delivered an excellent advert for the Peterborough Sunday Morning League (PSMFL) when contesting the competition’s Europa League Final at Yaxley FC (March 31).

The Division Four rivals couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes with the scores level at 1-1 before favourites Benwick won a penalty shootout 4-2.

Ian Walker had fired Riverside into the lead on the hour mark with Benwick equalising through Jacob Halls 15 minutes from time. The teams meet again in a McCain Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The Champions League Final was also held at Yaxley FC last Sunday when top-flight powerhouses Ploughman and West Raven clashed.

Ploughman started the better with Kyle Orange scoring twice to establish a 2-0 lead, but West Raven hit back to make it 2-2 at the break.

West Raven stormed into a 4-2 lead before Leon Gellizeau pulled a goal back for Ploughman. But West Raven had the last word and ran out 5-3 winners. Their scorers were Fernand Bass (2), Edvinas Puzaras, Reece Walker and Jamal Williamson.

Division Three leaders Nene Park reached the semi-final McCain Cup with a comfortable 5-1 win over Division Four top dogs Dreams Reserves.

Andrew Fowler bagged a hat-trick for Nene Park with Andrew Moss scoring the other two.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning Senior Cup semi-finals take place this weekend when Ploughman visit Wisbech St Mary and West Raven travel to Division One champions George.

Stanground Eagles and Bretton meet in a McCain Cup quarter-final.