LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs COVENTRY- Posh looking for third straight home win
Peterborough United are looking for a third straight home win as they host Coventry this afternoon (January 15, 3pm).
After wins against Bristol Rovers and Millwall, Posh are looking for a hattrick and to close the three-point gap to Reading in 21st place.
Coventry come into the game struggling for league form, having not won any of their last six but the in-form Matt Godden will lead the line for Mark Robins’ side.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Coventry
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:57
- 3pm kick-off
- Benda and Mumba could start, Morton injured
- Posh looking for third straight home win
- Coventry haven’t won in their last six league games
- Godden set to start for Coventry, who sit in 10th
Match preview
Out of form Coventry wary of Peterborough United’s home record, when Posh v Coventry City was a huge game, watch out for deadly in-form Posh striker, big match odds
Coventry boss Mark Robins is wary of the challenge playing struggling Posh at home can still present.
Welcome!
After a 21-day break and an FA Cup victory, Posh finally return to league action in the safety of the Weston Homes Stadium’s home comforts. They host an out-of-form Coventry side and there may well be some new faces in the line-up to buoy spirits further. Join us here to find out if Posh can come back wait a bang.