LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs COVENTRY- Posh looking for third straight home win

Peterborough United are looking for a third straight home win as they host Coventry this afternoon (January 15, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 9:58 am
Bali Mumba of Peterborough United in action against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After wins against Bristol Rovers and Millwall, Posh are looking for a hattrick and to close the three-point gap to Reading in 21st place.

Coventry come into the game struggling for league form, having not won any of their last six but the in-form Matt Godden will lead the line for Mark Robins’ side.

Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Coventry

Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:57

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Benda and Mumba could start, Morton injured
  • Posh looking for third straight home win
  • Coventry haven’t won in their last six league games
  • Godden set to start for Coventry, who sit in 10th
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:56

Match preview

Out of form Coventry wary of Peterborough United’s home record, when Posh v Coventry City was a huge game, watch out for deadly in-form Posh striker, big match odds

Coventry boss Mark Robins is wary of the challenge playing struggling Posh at home can still present.

Friday, 14 January, 2022, 23:18

Welcome!

After a 21-day break and an FA Cup victory, Posh finally return to league action in the safety of the Weston Homes Stadium’s home comforts. They host an out-of-form Coventry side and there may well be some new faces in the line-up to buoy spirits further. Join us here to find out if Posh can come back wait a bang.

