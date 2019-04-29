Let there be light so Whittlesey can be promoted and Cardea reach a play-off final

Whittlesey Athletic will play United Counties League football again next season, providing they receive a grant to install floodlights at Feldale Field.

Whittlesey needed to secure a top five finish in the Peterborough Premier Division to be eligible for promotion which they achieved with a 4-0 win in their final fixture at Oakham United on Saturday (April 28). The four teams who finished above them - Moulton Harrox, Thorney, Peterborough Sports Development and Stamford Lions - did not apply for promotion. Matt Heron (2), Scott Carter and Daniels Redhead scored the goals against Oakham.

Whittlesey are now waiting to hear news about a grant application re the installation of floodlights. That decision is due towards the end of May.

Whittlesey won promotion to United Counties Division One by winning the Peterborough Premier Division title in the 2015-16 season, but they were forced to withdraw early in the following season after running into financial difficulties.

If Whittlesey do go up only one team will be relegated from the Peterborough Premier Division and bottom club Peterborough Polonia may win a reprieve as next-to-bottom Langtoft United have asked to be demoted. Polonia are confident of having a much stronger squad next season.

Cardea and Eunice, Huntingdon will contest the Division Two play-off final after semi-final wins on Saturday. Cardea won a city derby against Netherton United Reserves 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Eunice came from behind to win 4-3 at Rippingale & Folkingham.

The final will take place at Candy Street on Sunday, May 12.

No other Peterborough League division requires play-offs.