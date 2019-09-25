Leeds United urged to sign Eddie Nketiah on permanent deal, Trabzonspor eye Hull City winger, plus other Sky Bet Championship rumours

Here is the latest news from the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, September 25.

Former footballer Darren Bent has backed Leeds United to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a permanent deal next summer, if he can help them to promotion to the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa's use of an interpreter can be a challenge on the training field, but revealed that the Argentine is still more than capable of getting his point across to his players. (TalkSPORT)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have identified Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki as a key target, as they look to cover injury issues with the Poland international. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to have been contacted by the EFL to explain their £38m profit 'sale' of Hillsborough was listed in their 2018 accounts, as the Land Registry documents date the acquisition close to a year later. (The Times)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is said to have earmarked Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris as potential January signing. He's scored 7 goals in 11 games so far this season. (Football League World)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has scoffed at claims that Middlesbrough and Derby are chasing the club's top talents Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, urging fans to 'ignore' the rumours. (Hartlepool Mail)

Watford defender Ben Wilmot has admitted he's been frustrated with the lack of first-team opportunities he's been given on loan at Swansea City this season, but has backed himself to seize his opportunity when it arises. (Wales Online)

Middlesbrough are said to be 'fearful' of losing young defender Dael Fry in January, with Manchester City believed to have the £20m-rated centre-back on their radar. (Team Talk)

Derby County youngster Alex Babos has completed short-term loan deal to FC United of Manchester, as he looks to get more first team experience under his belt at a lower level. (Derby Telegraph)