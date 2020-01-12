League One clubs eye MEGA deals with gossip from Sunderland, Peterborough, Bolton, Burton, Ipswich & more!
The January transfer window is underway, with plenty of rumours circulating about the deals League One clubs COULD complete.
Sunday 12 January 2020 11:40
Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest transfer gossip from around the web – including rumours from Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Burton, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth.
1. Darren Moore outlines transfer plans
The Doncaster Rovers boss has insisted he could sign players now if he wanted, but they wouldnt be the right fit for the club
2. Kenny Jackett eyeing reinforcements
Portsmouth preparing another raid on Championship Barnsley to bring in defender Dimitri Cavare. The Blues are preparing another raid on Barnsley to bring in the attacking right-back this month. (The News)
3. Marcus Maddison latest
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Championship interest in Marcus Maddison, but denied contact from West Brom. (Birmingham Live)
4. Phil Parkinson on incomings
He said: I wouldnt imagine anything else will happen over the weekend, but we are working on things early next week.
