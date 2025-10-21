Late heartbreak for Peterborough Sports who are back at the bottom, but joy for Spalding United who have moved to the top
The city side took a first minute lead through Ben Beresford, but the visitors equalised on 10 minutes and struck a 95th-minute winner direct from a free kick.
Sports have now returned to the bottom of the table ahead of a tough trip to Curzon Ashton on Saturday and a match next Tuesday (October 28) at next-to-bottom Southport, a game that was abandoned with the hosts winning 2-1 midway through the second-half last month.
Spalding United have moved to the top of the Southern Premier Division Central after a 4-0 Tuesday night home win over Royston Town. Bart Cybulski, Jack Roberts, Yusifi Ceesay and Maniche Sani scored the goals.
Previous leaders Harborough Town were held to a 0-0 home draw by Stratford Town leaving ‘The Tulips’ top by a point, albeit having played a game more.
Spalding are in FA Trophy action at home to Corby Town on Saturday.
Yaxley lost their United Counties Premier Division South match at Histon Town 3-2 on Tuesday.
Blackstones host bottom club Newark & Sherwood United in a Premier Division North match on Wednesday (7.45pm).