Late heartbreak for Peterborough Sports who are back at the bottom, but joy for Spalding United who have moved to the top

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2025, 22:34 BST
Ben Beresford scored for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. Photo Darren Wilesplaceholder image
Peterborough Sports suffered late heartbreak against Buxton in their National League North fixture at PIMS Park on Tuesday night.

The city side took a first minute lead through Ben Beresford, but the visitors equalised on 10 minutes and struck a 95th-minute winner direct from a free kick.

Sports have now returned to the bottom of the table ahead of a tough trip to Curzon Ashton on Saturday and a match next Tuesday (October 28) at next-to-bottom Southport, a game that was abandoned with the hosts winning 2-1 midway through the second-half last month.

Spalding United have moved to the top of the Southern Premier Division Central after a 4-0 Tuesday night home win over Royston Town. Bart Cybulski, Jack Roberts, Yusifi Ceesay and Maniche Sani scored the goals.

Previous leaders Harborough Town were held to a 0-0 home draw by Stratford Town leaving ‘The Tulips’ top by a point, albeit having played a game more.

Spalding are in FA Trophy action at home to Corby Town on Saturday.

Yaxley lost their United Counties Premier Division South match at Histon Town 3-2 on Tuesday.

Blackstones host bottom club Newark & Sherwood United in a Premier Division North match on Wednesday (7.45pm).

