Just the 19 goals for Peterborough Sports Ladies, while Cardea close in on Division One title
Peterborough Sports won a Cambs Womens Division Two game 19-0!
Katie Steward bagged five goals as hosts Isleham were put to the sword by the team in second place.
Steward was only on the pitch for 41 minutes before hobbling off injured.
Leah Cudone scored four goals, Codie Steward hit a hat-trick, while Andreia Oliveira, Georgia Kulesza and Lauren Harold scored two apiece and there was a rare goal for player of the match Larissa Frederick.
Harold was scoring her first goals for the club, while Frederick also claimed three assists.
Sports, who are five points behind leaders Park with two games in hand, host higher level Biggleswade in a friendly at the Bee Arena on Sunday (2pm).
In Division One Cardea remain favourites for the title even though they currently sit third.
Emma Pollard scored five goals in a 7-2 beating of Fulbourn Institute to move to within three points of leaders Histon. Cardea have two games in hand.
Girls United moved up to second place in the Under 16A Division thanks to a single goal victory over bottom club Saffron Walden.
The club’s under 12 side blasted their way into the League Cup Final with a 5-1 seni-final success at St Ives Rangers.
It was 1-1 at the break before the city side turned the heat up. Lexi Duff scored twice with Caoimhe Healy, Freya Lyon and Kara Keating also on target.
Girls United will meet Cambridge City in the final.