Junior cup final teams get it spot on

There was a cracking end to the Peterborough Junior Alliance League cup final programme at Whittlesey over the weekend as a dozen teams battled it out in the younger age groups at Stonald Field.

And club secretary Hazel Burgess was quick to point out how well behaved all the players and spectators were.

Under 11 Hereward Cup runners-up Stamford Red.

She said: “We had two brilliant days of cup finals which were a credit to the clubs involved and to the Junior Alliance League.

“Respect at every game was at its highest from managers to spectators with teams applauding each other when the presentation of trophies was being made.”

Three of the six finals were decied on penalty shoot-outs with Netherton pipping Stamford Young Daniels White 4-3 on spot-kicks in the Under 10 Hereward Cup final, Pinchbeck outshooting One Touch 4-1 in the Under 10 League Cup decider and Deeping Rangers Claret winning the Under 11 League Cup shoot-out against Peterborough Polonia 4-2.

Biggest winners of the day were Peterborough Northern Star Under 9s. They beat Deeping Rangers Blue 4-0 in the Under 9 League Cup final thanks in the main to a hat-trick by Jason James Bointon.

Under 10 Hereward Cup winners Netherton United.

n On the league front, the Under 12 Division Four title race was decided on Sunday on a walkover win.

Wisbech St Mary Purple were awarded the three points when FC Peterborough were unable to fulfuil the one outstanding fixture and that saw them pip Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers to the title.

Stamford Red clinched runners-up spot behind Netherton in Under 13 Divisio n One when they beat Spalding Blue 4-1 in the final game.

CUP FINAL RESULTS CHECK

Under 10 Hereward Cup runners-up Stamford White.

UNDER 9 Hereward Cup

Oundle Town Black (Barnaby Fitton 2, Charlie Andrew) 3

March Academy Soccer School Royal 0

Man-of-the-match - Aiden Cox (March)

Under 10 League Cup winners Pinchbeck Colts Red.

UNDER 9 League Cup

Peterborough Northern Star (Jason James Bointon 3, William Squires) 4

Deeping Rangers Blue 0

Man-of-the-match - Robbie Ames (Northern Star)

UNDER 10 Hereward Cup

Netherton United (Antony Hall) 1

Under 10 League Cup runners-up One Touch Football.

Stamford Young Daniels White (Joseph Orr) 1

(Netherton won on penalties 4-3)

Man-of-the-match - Kobi Kenton (Netherton)

UNDER 10 League Cup

Pinchbeck Colts Red (Harry Bushell) 1

One Touch Football (Addison Isherwood) 1

( Pinchbeck won on penalties 4-1 )

Man-of-the-match - George Davis ( One Touch)

Under 11 Hereward Cup

Hampton Robins (Oliver Cull , og) 2

Stamford Young Daniels Red (Finn Maddock Edwards) 1

Man-of-the-match - Ethan Ansell- Crook (Hampton)

UNDER 11 League Cup

Peterborough Polonia (Oskar Ciach 2) 2

Deeping Rangers Claret (Daniel Roberts 2) 2

(Deeping won on penalties 4-2 )

Man-of-the-match - Rhys Morgan Plowwright (Deeping)

Under 9 Hereward Cup winners Oundle Town Black.

Under 9 Hereward Cup runners-up March Academy Royal.

Under 9 League Cup winners Peterborough Northern Star.