Junior Alliance cup wins for Feeder FC and Stamford Red

Feeder FC Under 12s celebrate their Hereward Cup success.
Feeder FC Under 12s celebrate their Hereward Cup success.
0
Have your say

Feeder FC Under 12s completed a trophy double yesterday (May 5) when winning the Junior Alliance League Under 12 Hereward Cup.

The Division Three champions beat JFC Boston 3-2 in the final at Whittlesey with goals by Branislav Pavko, Luke Frisby and Billy Gibbs and their star player Mason Clarke also collected the man-of-the-match trophy. Reuben Ground and Laife Whaley were the Boston scorers.

Under 12 League Cup winners Stamford.

Under 12 League Cup winners Stamford.

Feeder: Ashton Banwatt, Charlie Brando, Mason Clarke, T-Jay Duell, Luke Frisby, Billy Gibbs, Tommy Milne, Branislav Pavko, Mohammed Saad, Quinn Trethewy.

In the Under 12 League Cup final, also played at Whittlesey, there was a comfortable 5-1 win for Stamford Red, the Division One champions, against Peterborough Northern Star.

Their goalscorers were Joseph Johnson (2), Oliver Bardwell, Henry Moxley and man-of-the-match award winner George Carder. Louis Taylor scored for Star.

Stamford: Oliver Bardwell, Daniel Bath, George Carder, Leo Christoudias, Johan Coughlan, Joseph Johnson, Henry Moxley, Connor Saunders, Lenny Kavanagh. Substitutes: Raiffe Headley, Cailin Nolan, William Pearce-Smith, Callum Rawlinson.

Under 12 League Cup runners-up Northern Star. They are Sam Bucland, Liam Burrows, Tyler Sansom, Lewis Smith, Jude Harrop, Ben Roddy, Louis Taylor, Ashton Stevens, Freddie Muir, Max Maylon, Suhaib Ali, Andy Burrows and Martin Muir.

Under 12 League Cup runners-up Northern Star. They are Sam Bucland, Liam Burrows, Tyler Sansom, Lewis Smith, Jude Harrop, Ben Roddy, Louis Taylor, Ashton Stevens, Freddie Muir, Max Maylon, Suhaib Ali, Andy Burrows and Martin Muir.