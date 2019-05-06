Junior Alliance cup wins for Feeder FC and Stamford Red

Have your say

Feeder FC Under 12s completed a trophy double yesterday (May 5) when winning the Junior Alliance League Under 12 Hereward Cup.

The Division Three champions beat JFC Boston 3-2 in the final at Whittlesey with goals by Branislav Pavko, Luke Frisby and Billy Gibbs and their star player Mason Clarke also collected the man-of-the-match trophy. Reuben Ground and Laife Whaley were the Boston scorers.

Under 12 League Cup winners Stamford.

Feeder: Ashton Banwatt, Charlie Brando, Mason Clarke, T-Jay Duell, Luke Frisby, Billy Gibbs, Tommy Milne, Branislav Pavko, Mohammed Saad, Quinn Trethewy.

In the Under 12 League Cup final, also played at Whittlesey, there was a comfortable 5-1 win for Stamford Red, the Division One champions, against Peterborough Northern Star.

Their goalscorers were Joseph Johnson (2), Oliver Bardwell, Henry Moxley and man-of-the-match award winner George Carder. Louis Taylor scored for Star.

Stamford: Oliver Bardwell, Daniel Bath, George Carder, Leo Christoudias, Johan Coughlan, Joseph Johnson, Henry Moxley, Connor Saunders, Lenny Kavanagh. Substitutes: Raiffe Headley, Cailin Nolan, William Pearce-Smith, Callum Rawlinson.