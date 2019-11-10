Joy for Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy, Stamford close in on the top, Deeping held, Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones beaten by leaders, two wins on the spin for Whittlesey and March win with last kick of the match

Peterborough Sports gained another excellent result in a strong season by beating Whitby Town 2-0 in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy at the Bee Arena yesterday (November 9).

Sports opened the scoring against same level opposition in front of a crowd of 202 through a Mitch Griffiths free-kick and sealed the win with a late header from Avelino Vieira.

The draw for the next round takes place on Monday (November 11).

Elsewhere Stamford AFC moved up to fourth in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League as two Tom Siddons goals in the first-half delivered a 2-0 home win over Chasetown.

Peterborough Northern Star lost to runaway United Counties Premier Division leaders Shepshed Dynamo 3-1 at the Branch Bros Stadium. Sam Wilson briefly drew Star level against a team who have won all 12 of their top-flight fixtures.

Deeping Rangers are second, but 12 points behind, after Matt Sparrow’s fine strike earned them a 1-1 draw at Rothwell Corinthians.

Blackstones were beaten 3-2 at home by leaders Long Buckby in the big Division One match, but Whittlesey Athletic made it two wins in a row as goals by Oliver Long and James Hill-Seekings ensured a 2-1 win over Raunds at Feldale Field.

March Town are sixth in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League after James Short sealed a 2-1 win at Felixstowe & Walton with the last kick of the game. Debutant Dylan Edge scored the other goal for the Hares.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 9

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 2 (Griffiths, Vieira), Whitby Town 0.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Newcastle Town 1, Spalding Utd 2 (L. Brownhill, Jackson); Stamford AFC 2 (Siddons 2), Chasetown 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Rogers), Belper 2.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Wilson), Shepshed Dynamo 3; Rothwell 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Sparrow).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Clarke, De Sousa), Long Buckby 3; Bourne 0, Bugbrooke St Michael 2; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Hill-Seekings, Long), Raunds 1.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Felixstowe & Walton 1, March Town 2 (Edge, Short).