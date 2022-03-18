It’s derby day for Stamford AFC as they continue an unlikely bid for a title, Friday night fixture for Whittlesey Athletic

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury.

The Daniels are just six points off top spot after a 3-0 win at Bedworth last Saturday.

But they have three teams to get past and just seven games to do it so it’s looking like the end-of-season play-offs for Drury’s men.

The boss will just send his team out to win every remaining game and see where his team ends up, starting with a cracking derby against Spalding United at the Zeeco Stadium this Saturday (March 19, 3pm).

“If we had to catch six points up on one team I’d fancy we could chase them down,” Drury said. “But it’s unlikely we will get past three teams.

“We will just do what we can, but winning the last seven games, which we might have to do to finish top, will be very hard as it’s such a tough league.

“Our run-in looks okay, but we have dropped too many points to sides in the bottom half this season so we can’t take anything for granted.

“Spalding beat us earlier in the season so are sure to give us another tough game.

“I’ve been delighted with the season though as I’ve never known so many injuries to happen at the same time. It’s not been two or three out, it’s been six or seven. Tom Siddons has been our top scorer for three years and he’s played about 60 minutes this season and Rob Morgan, the best midfielder in this division, has played about 10 games so all credit to the dressing room for what they’ve achieved.”

With Posh not playing until Sunday and Peterborough Sports having no game all weekend, Stamford could well attract a crowd in excess of 500 for the visit of Spalding.

The Tulips came from 2-0 down to beat the Daniels 3-2 in September when Drury and Spalding striker Gregg Smith were sent off before kick-off after an altercation which was misconstrued by the match officials.

“We were just messing about,” Drury insisted. “I brought Gregg into football and I’ve signed him three times.”

Stamford AFC are offering Posh season ticket holders a discounted entry of £8 for adults and £5 for concessions on Saturday. Just present your season ticket at the turnstile.

Yaxley and Wisbech have Midlands Division home games on Saturday against Loughborough Dynamo and Cambridge City respectively.

Whittlesey Athletic will clamber back into the Thurlow Nunn Division One play-off places with a win at Huntingdon on Friday night. Peterborough North End host UEA at the Bee Arena on Saturday.

NON LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday March 18

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Huntingdon v Whittlesey.

Saturday, March 19

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford v Spalding, Wisbech v Cambridge City, Yaxley v Loughborough Dynamo.

United Counties Premier Division: Anstey Nomads v Deeping Rangers, Heather St Johns v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Heanor.

United Counties Division One: Bourne v Graham SP, Hucknall v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Wroxham.