It’s been tough in the higher league, but the Peterborough Sports boss has loved every minute

Peterborough Sports have dipped their toes into the hot water of step three football and manager Jimmy Dean has enjoyed every minute of it.

The city side opened their first season in the competitive Southern League Central Premier Division with home draws against Rushall Olympic (1-1) last Saturday and Kings Langley (2-2) on Tuesday.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

“It’s definitely a significant step up in standard,” Dean said. “But testing ourselves against this standard of opposition is exactly what me and the club wanted.

“We’ve played two very good sides, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far.

“There are some obvious differences that we have to get used to quckly.

“The press from opponents is just quicker and more intense for a start and if you make mistakes you will be punished by some quality forwards.

“We’ve adapted well so far. We did make a mistake against Kings Langley which they scored from, but generally I’ve had to make tactical changes during games and the players have responded superbly.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Sports who visit Tamworth tomorrow (August 17) in their first away game in the Premier Division.

‘The Lambs’ were in the National League until as recently as 2014 and are determined to get back.

They haven’t started the season well though. They have one point, but lost comfortably at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in midweek, the team Peterborough Sports beat to the Division One Central title last season.

“Bromsgrove have signed three or four new players since the end of last season,” Dean added.

“So I’m not reading too much into the result.

“Tamworth started the season as one of the promotion favourites and they will be up there as far as I’m concerned.

“Our entire August programme is against teams tipped for the play-offs at worst, but we will be ready.”

Full-back Mitch Griffiths is likely to be missing again because of work commitments, while forward Cameron Johnson has a 50/50 chance of playing because of injury.

One disappointment for Sports this season has been attendances of 201 & 215 for their opening two home league games. The club were expecting better after several seasons of success.