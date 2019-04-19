It’s agony for Posh and Marcus Maddison will grab the headlines again

Marcus Maddison was at the centre of the key moments in the draw at Fleetwood but he wasn’t Posh’s top performer.

Aaron Chapman: Looked in good form again. Patrolled his area well, one fine late save, but could he have come and caught the long throw that led to the equaliser 7

Jason Naismith: Strong performanace from the right-back which included an assist for the Posh goal 7

Daniel Lafferty: Troubled by the surging runs of Wes Burns, but by no means outplayed. Didn’t get forward a great deal 6.5

Josh Knight: A very composed performance from the last-minute call-up. Never looked in any bother defensively 7.5

Rhys Bennett: The centre-back was strong until a couple of wobbles late on. His decision to head the ball out for a throw-in at the death was a poor one, but he needed telling not to play at it 6.5

Alex Woodyard: Terrific effort from the skipper who covered no end of ground, winning tackles and forcing mistakes out of opponents 8

Louis Reed: Some good moments, some not so good. He is cool in possession though 6.5

Siriki Dembele: Was treated cynically by opponents and not looked after by a dreadful referee. His impact was minimal as a result 6

Lee Tomlin: He’s not the player we were expecting. Stayed on the fringes of the action and substituted again in the second half 5.5

Marcus Maddison: Showed good character to come back after seeing a poor penalty saved to claim a fourth goal in four games. Hit the bar as well, but his crossing wasn’t great 6.5

Ivan Toney: His woes in front of goal continued. Missed two second-half headed chances, one of which hit the post. Workd hard, but he struggled to contribute 5

Substitutes

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 70 mins).

Tyler Denton: (for Dembele, 80 mins).

Matt Godden: (for Toney, 82 mins).

Conor O’Malley (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).

Mathew Stevens: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).