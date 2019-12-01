All the latest transfer news from around the web.

HUGE transfer stories from Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland and Ipswich Town as Championship club eyes Mark Robins - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

1. Bath secure League Two pair

Colchester United youngsters Noah Chilvers and Ollie Kensdale have extended their loan spells at Bath. (Various)
2. David Jones to Oldham

Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal. (BBC)
3. Sunderland to make signing

Phil Parkinson is set to bolster his coaching staff with former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers defender Andrew Taylor. (Shields Gazette)
4. Chris Cadden bid rejected

Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette).
