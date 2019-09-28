Huge boost for community football in Peterborough as new £100k 3G football pitch opens

A new floodlit 3G pitch has been officially opened at Nene Valley Community Centre in Candy Street, Woodston, by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz and Mayoress Amreen Khauser.

After netting a £99,979 grant from the Football Foundation, work began on the site in July, with the old sand-based pitch which had reached the end of its usable life replaced with a much better surface.

Nene Valley Community Centre provides facilities for numerous local football teams, with sides competing in several leagues ranging from junior football through to Step 7 of the national league system.

The site will benefit partner clubs Orton Rangers and Peterborough Polonia FC, as well as Nene Valley FC, Melbourne FC, Phoenix FC, Peterborough Nene FC.

Moreover, Just Play sessions and Walking Football sessions will take place on the pitch, providing opportunities to people of all ages.

Huntingdonshire FA identified Nene Valley Community Centre as a priority location to improve football provision and it is anticipated that the new 3G pitch will support an additional 260 people playing affiliated football over the next five years. This would represent a 108 per cent growth in participation at the site.

Keith Sharp, chair of the trustees at Peterborough City Council, said: “With the support of the Premier League, The FA and Government through the Football Foundation, we have the opportunity to work with all age groups to offer sports activities to more people within the city. I would like to thank the Football Foundation for all the hard work they have put in to helping this become a reality.”

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The support of the Premier League, The FA and government enables the Football Foundation to help improve community sports facilities like this one across the country. Their funding has played a key role in delivering this new all-weather pitch and I am delighted for everyone associated with Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation.

“Taking part in community sport at any level offers many benefits and rewards, not least the opportunity for people to enjoy themselves and socialise with different members of the community.”