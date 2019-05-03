How the Peterborough Telegraph rated the local non-league teams in the 2018-19 season: Sports are superb, Deeping are fine, but Tulips wilt and Star didn’t shine

The Peterborough Telegraph’s verdict on the local non-league football teams

Star men nominations from the clubs or local journalists.

Captain David Burton-Jones was nominates Deeping Rangers' best player in the 2018-19 season.

PETERBOROUGH SPORTS

Grade A+ with gold star.

The new undisputed kings of the local football scene. Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central champions by eight points after 30 wins in 38 matches. The fact Sports were top goalscorers and boasted the best defensive record in the division under inspirational boss Jimmy Dean proves their dodminance in just their second season in step four football.

Sports also enjoyed a club record run in the FA Cup which included a memorable win at higher-level neighbours Boston United before bowing out live on the BBC website to National League North runners-up Chorley.

Blackstones' player-boss and top goalscorer Lee Clarke.

Sports could claim another trophy tomorrow (May 4) when they host Division One South winners Blackfield & Langley at the Bee Arena (3pm) in an Evo Stik Divisional Championship match.

Star man: Manager Jimmy Dean.

DEEPING RANGERS

Grade B+

Second in the United Counties Premier Division behind outstanding champions Daventry Town, and eight points clear of the well-fancied Rugby Town team, plus a club record run to the last 16 of the FA Vase highlighted a superb season for Michael Goode’s men.

They would have also been contesting the UCL Final, but for an administrative error following a 6-2 rout of Daventry in the semi-final.

Star man: Midfielder-turned-centre-back Dan Burton-Jones.

YAXLEY

Grade B+

Understandably overshadowed by Peterborough Sports in Division One Central, the Cuckoos still over-achieved with an 11th-placed finish.

They have one of the smaller budgets, squad sizes and fanbases in step four, but they only ever flirted with relegation before a strong finish carried them to mid-table.

Manager Andy Furnell was thrilled to finish above Cambridge City.

Star man: A tie between Charley Sanders and Joe Butterworth.

MARCH TOWN

Grade B+

The Hares are not often found in the top six of Division One of the Eastern Counties League so a fourth-placed finish in the North was a terrific achievement by Brett Whaley’s men.

March are a young side who play entertaining football. They should be confident of a promotion push next season.

Star man: Striker Jack Friend.

PINCHBECK UNITED

Grade B

Such is the reputation of this emerging force at local non-league level, few were that surprised they finished fourth in their first season as a United Counties Premier Division club.

Still a terrific effort though to finish above the likes of regular high-fliers Holbeach United and Eynesbury Rovers and you can only see this well-run club getting better.

The Knights were involved in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final last night (Wednesday).

Star man: Ollie Maltby still top scorer with 19 goals despite playing most of the season in midfield.

BLACKSTONES

Grade B

Stones last three United Counties Division One finishes have been 14th, 8th and now 5th so credit the work done by a management team of ex-Poshies Lee Clarke and Daniel French.

Clarke also played and bagged over 30 goals as his team secured a spot in next season’s FA Cup, which was one of the club’s main aims.

Star man: Player-manager Lee Clarke.

WISBECH TOWN

Grade B-

If that seems like a high grade for a team that finished 17th in a 20-team division, let me explain.

The Fenmen had not played at an equivalent level since 2002, they had a small budget for the standard and they were placed in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier League which meant some ridiculously long trips.

Survival was therefore a great effort.

Star man: Midfielder Danny Setchell (10 goals, 28 assists, 3 red cards).

HOLBEACH UNITED

Grade C+

New manager Dan Hussey prompted an immediate improvement in the Tigers after the reign of Seb Hayes came to an end, but the season eventually fizzled out.

Missed the chance to overtake Pinchbeck on the final day by drawing 0-0 at Leicester Nirvana. Holbeach finished fifth, one place worse than last season, but they do have the UCL Cup Final against Daventry on Monday(at Raunds Town, 3pm).

Star man: Joe Braithwaite.

SPALDING UNITED

Grade C-

The Tulips have been fighting to keep their heads above water in step four for a long time now and they just about managed it again with an 18th-placed finish in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier League.

They survived this season without winning any of their last 10 league games.

Star man: Goalkeeper Michael Duggan.

STAMFORD AFC

Grade C-

It will hurt the Daniels that they have lost the local non-league top dogs spot to Peterborough Sports.

They are still a strong, well-supported club (one that probably played in a tougher step four division than Sports), but 11th in the Senior East Division of the Evo Stik Northern League is not what the club expects.

Finished the season with a whimper losing 6-0 at Cleethorpes.

Star man: Midfielder Joe Burgess.

PETERBOROUGH NORTHERN STAR

Grade D

The city side started this United Counties Premier season in breezy fashion, but they never recovered from a double-digit post-Christmas run of games without a win.

Star finished 16th, the same as last season. Indeed since finishing 7th in 2014-15, Star have seen finishes of 17th, 15th, 16th and 16th, but the club admit they have fallen short of this season’s target.

Star man: Defender Herbie Panting.

BOURNE TOWN

Grade D

A 13th place finish in United Counties Division One was a disappointment after three top 10 finishes in the previous four years.

Star man: Striker Zak Munton.