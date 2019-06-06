Hot-shot Harber was top scorer in local football last season

Have your say

Daniel Harber of Orton Rangers was the top goalscorer in local football last season.

The Peterborough League hot-shot hit a fabulous 54 goals for Division Four side Orton Rangers.

23 GOALS: Dion Sembie-Ferris for Peterborough Sports.

Top scorer in ladies football was Fran Kavanagh of Ketton with 47.

On the junior front the top boy was Leland Dent of Peterborough Nene Under 13s with 50 and the top girl Chelsea Burr of ICA Under 15s with 58.

THE 2018-2019 HOT-SHOTS

(top 10 in each division)

32 GOALS: Lee Clarke for Blackstones.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN

LEAGUE

East DIVISION

1 Aaron Martin Brighouse Town 25

31 GOALS: Ricki Goodale for Stanground Sports.

2 Eli Hey Pontefract Collieries 22

3 Marc Newsham Sheffield FC 21

4 Ryan Robbins Loughborough Dynamo 21

5 Scott Vernon Cleethorpes Town 21

27 GOALS: Scott Mooney for Deeping Rangers.

6 Karl Demidh Loughborough Dynamo 20

7 Jacob Hazel Frickley Athletic 20

8 Joe Lumsden Tadcaster Albion 20

9 Jamie Owens Marske United 20

10 Ryan Blott Pickering Town 15

EVO-STIK SOUTHERN

27 GOALS: Donna McGuigan for Posh Ladies.

LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE CENTRAL

1 Jason Cowley Bromsgrove Sporting 30

2 Bernard Christie AFC Dunstable 29

3 Elliot Sandy Corby Town 29

4 Richard Gregory Bromsgrove Sporting 27

5 Matthew Bateman Berkhamsted 23

6 Dion Sembie-Ferris Peterborough Sports 23

7 Ryan Nesbitt Sutton Coldfield Town 23

8 Henry Landers North Leigh 20

9 Joel Carta Corby Town 19

10 Mark Jones Peterborough Sports 18

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

1 Luke Emery Daventry Town 33

2 Dominic Lawless Newport Pagnell Town 30

3 Ryan Dove Cogenhoe United 28

4 Scott Mooney Deeping Rangers 27

5 Taylor Orosz Daventry Town 26

6 Aaron Preston Harborough Town 24

7 Samual Hollis Oadby Town 21

8 Suleiman Nassor Leicester Nirvana 21

9 Jason Turner Desborough Town 21

10 Danico Johnson Rugby Town 20

DIVISION ONE

1 Tendai Daire Lutterworth Town 47

2 James Hicks Anstey Nomads 41

3 Michael Reeve Melton Town 39

4 Barnes Gladman Lutterworth Athletic 34

5 Lee Clarke Blackstones 32

6 Jordan Small Lutterworth Tow 31

7 Zak Munton Bourne Town 31

8 Tendai Chitiza Anstey Nomads 26

9 Corey Armeni Anstey Nomads 23

10 Alex Rhodes Lutterworth Athletic 20

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

1 Jack Friend March Town/Wisbech St Mary 32

2 Joseph Jackson Swaffham Town 32

3 Ryan Pearson Swaffham Town 29

4 Kelvin Enaro Lakenheath 28

5 Nathan Stone Harleston Town 28

6 Lawrence Cheese Harleston Town 25

7 Ben Thompson Mulbarton Wanderers 25

8 Craig Pruden Haverhill Borough 24

9 William Davies Leiston Res 21

10 Craig Gillies March Town 21

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

1 Jack Carter Whittlesey Athletic 33

2 Joe Townsend Moulton Harrox 31

3 Michael Nelson Oakham United 29

4 Marcus Parry Moulton Harrox 27

5 Dan Hempson Leverington Sports 20

6 Louis Steadman Holbeach United Reserves 20

7 Richard Baines Netherton United 19

8 Thomas Edwards Stamford Lions 19

9 Jake Clitheroe Tydd 18

10 Matthew Eaton Sutton Bridge United 17

DIVISION ONE

1 Nicholas Davey FC Parson Drove 38

2 Robert Montgomery Uppingham Town 25

3 Jacob Smith Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 24

4 Rob Forster Uppingham Town 20

5 Ashley Wilson Spalding Town 20

6 Brian Smith Oundle Town 19

7 Jamie Graham Bretton North End 18

8 Daniel Gargan Eye United 15

9 Dale Parnell FC Parson Drove 15

10 Ryan Lennon FC Parson Drove 14

DIVISION TWO

1 Lee Deane Premiair FC 41

2 Thomas Klinkovics Cardea 28

3 Andrew Bradley Stilton United 26

4 James Ferrow Rippingale & Folkingham 25

5 Jake Thornton Warboys Town 23

6 Kyial West Stilton United 22

7 Jonathan Sturgeon Premiair FC 21

8 Nuno Marujo Netherton United Reserves 21

9 Lewis McManus Stilton United 16

10 Daniel Powell Netherton United Reserves 16

DIVISION THREE

1 Mariusz Kudyba Leverington Sports Res 23

2 Joshua Staggs Farcet United 22

3 Cory Rose Peterborough NECI 19

4 Aaron Hiscock Huntingdon Town Reserves 17

5 Lee Barsby Thorpe Wood Rangers 16

6 Matthew Brown Huntingdon Town Res 15

7 Lewis Goodwin Farcet United 15

8 Ryan Pickstone Oundle Town Reserves 15

9 Alfie Winters Stamford Belvedere Res 15

10 Grant Thompson Leverington Sports Res 14

DIVISION FOUR

1 Daniel Harber Orton Rangers 54

2 Daley Smith Huntingdon Rovers 26

3 Connor Carr Glinton & Northborough 25

4 Gareth Evans Huntingdon Rovers 24

5 Robin Clancy Hampton 23

6 Grant McClean Parkside 23

7 Thomas Wales Parkside 23

8 Shane Bilney-Knight FC Parson Drove Res 21

9 Michael Fasulo Premiair Reserves 20

10 Metehan Eskikoy Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ 17

DIVISION FIVE A

1 Ricki Goodale Stanground Sports 31

2 Jack Barron Stanground Sports 16

3 Louie Roberts Thurlby Tigers 12

4 Sam Sheppard Stanground Sports 11

5 Dean Clarke The Limetree 10

6 Nicholas Gingell Stilton United Reserves 10

7 Ryan Brown Casterton 8

8 Michael Faulkner Casterton 8

9 Jay Handley Limetree/Cardea Reserves 7

10 Reegan Martin The Limetree 7

DIVISION FIVE B

1 Ben Flanz Hampton Reserves 8

2 Kai Scott-Henson Leverington Sports ‘A’ 8

3 Jordan Rumble Hampton ‘A’ 7

4 Sam Street Orton Rangers Reserves 5

5 Scott Westley Gunthorpe Harriers 5

6 Cameron Guest Gunthorpe Harriers 4

7 John Harnwell Leverington Sports ‘A’ 4

8 Robert Pearson Hampton Reserves 4

9 Luke Venni Leverington Sports ‘A’ 4

10 Antony Bonnett Leverington Sports ‘A’ 3

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

1 Jamie Graham WestRaven 24

2 Ondre Odain Ploughman United 15

3 Fernand Bass WestRaven 13

4 Jamie Leek Wisbech St Mary 8

5 Kyle Orange Ploughman United 8

6 Dwayne Rankin WestRaven 8

7 Jake Sansby Ploughman United 8

8 Chris Browm WestRaven 6

9 Matthew Cox Wisbech St Mary 6

10 Edvinas Puzara WestRaven 6

DIVISION TWO

1 Rob Ames Farcet Utd 19

2 Michael Barnes Music Solutions 10

3 Jonathan Bays Farcet Utd 7

4 Antonio Esposito Music Solutions 6

5 Liam Whaley Farcet Utd 6

6 Jak Bellamy Dreams FC 5

7 Lewis Stone Farcet Utd 5

8 Shane Macbeath Dreams FC 4

9 Lee Turner Farcet Utd 4

10 Sam Large Music Solutions 3

DIVISION THREE

1 Nathan Bedford Stanground Eagles 16

2 Andrew Fowler Nene Park 16

3 Jake Showler Glinton and Northborough 13

4 James Savage Nene Park 12

5 Jordan Graham Glinton and Northborough 11

6 Andrew Moss Nene Park 10

7 Callum Sigourney Parkside 10

8 Bobby Higgs Moorhen 7

9 Luke Smith Nene Park 7

10 Connor Carr Glinton and Northborough 5

DIVISION FOUR

1 Steven Greenhalgh Bretton FC 16

2 Luke Cable Benwick Athletic 15

3 Reece Goddon Riverside 14

4 Ryan Alban Fenland Police 13

5 Connor Goddon Riverside 13

6 Stef Cavozzi Benwick Athletic 11

7 Andrew Cook Bretton FC 11

8 Mark Cox Bretton FC/Cross Keys 11

9 Jacob Gray Benwick Athletic 10

10 Jack Cyngier Cross Keys/ Dreams FC Res 9

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

UNDER 15 DIVISION ONE

1 Trafford Crane FC United Hammers 47

2 Luca Di Canio FC United Hammers 27

3 Taylor Gilbert Stamford 27

4 Jack Greenacre Holbeach United 26

5 Max Tompsett Thurlby Tigers 22

6 Charlie Willis Stamford 18

7 Ruben Simoes Netherton United 17

8 Arron Pike Holbeach United 15

9 Harry Walsh Thurlby Tigers 15

10 Samuel Harris FC United Hammers 14

UNDER 15 DIVISION TWO

1 Daniel Cave March Academy 25

2 Callum Yates Werrington Athletic 18

3 James Smith Glinton & Northborough 16

4 Amir Belo Werrington Athletic 14

5 Joseph Sandel Werrington Athletic 14

6 Leonardo Alves Riverside Rovers 13

7 William Barfield Glinton & Northboro 12

8 Jack Hutchings Riverside Rovers 10

9 Joshua Kirby March Academy 10

10 Freddie May Wisbech St Mary 10

UNDER 15 DIVISION THREE

1 Thomas Overton JFC Boston 21

2 Brett Wheeler Hampton Royals 21

3 Gabriel Dos Santos Aralijo Boston United 18

4 Harry Wright JFC Boston 18

5 Alfie Buddle Blackstones 17

6 Alfie Richardson Hampton Blue 15

7 Ethan Ground JFC Boston 14

8 Flynn Harrison Hampton Blue 14

9 Jack Walker Whittlesey Red 13

10 Daniel Nieuwenhuizen Bourne Town 12

UNDER 16 DIVISION ONE

1 George Armer Stewart & Lloyds 40

2 Cole McWilliam Stewart & Lloyds 18

3 Joshua Ling Holbeach United Yellow 15

4 Arunas Arcisauskas Yaxley 13

5 Alfie Webb Yaxley 13

6 Samuel Moon Stewart & Lloyds 10

7 Luca Martignetti Werrington Blue 9

8 Dylan Robinson Stewart & Lloyds 9

9 Nathan Bills Bourne Town Red 8

10 Jordan Elston Holbeach United Yellow 8

UNDER 16 DIVISION TWO

1 Oliver Henson Deeping Rangers 26

2 William Howarth Baston 24

3 Rafael Seborro Wisbech Town Acorns 14

4 Tyler Knowles Wisbech Town Acorns 13

5 Joshua Raven Deeping Rangers 12

6 Keegan Thorpe Wisbech Town Acorns 12

7 Daniel Laxton Netherton United 11

8 Charlie Parkes Holbeach United Gold 11

9 Luke Scampion Holbeach United Gold 9

10 Dennis Selway Netherton United 9

UNDER 16 DIVISION THREE

1 Joshua Lovelock Stanground Sports 35

2 Joshua Borgognoni Stanground Sports 25

3 Lewis Jacobs Stamford Yellows 25

4 Raiyan Mahmood Netherton United Hawks 21

5 Ben Muchina Stanground Sports 19

6 Ryley Barfoot Netherton United Hawks 18

7 Alfie Addinall Stamford Whites 16

8 Cyrus Hussain Netherton United Hawks 15

9 Riley Deadman Park Farm Pumas Black 13

10 Lewis Day Tydd FC 12

UNDER 18 DIVISION ONE

1 Jacob Hoffmann Hempsted United 21

2 Ryan Sharp Bourne Town Blue 18

3 Sam Greenhalgh Oundle Town 15

4 David Ibrahim Yaxley F 15

5 Jack Durno Bourne Town Blue 14

6 Rory Nicholson Yaxley 14

7 Matthew Robson Yaxley 14

8 Kian Heathfield Oundle Town 13

9 Joe Mills Hempsted United 13

10 Brooklyn Gray ICA Sports 12

UNDER 18 DIVISION TWO

1 Oluwatomi Ogunyoye Gunthorpe Navy 26

2 Jay Rout March Academy Blue 17

3 James Russell Werrington Athletic White 16

4 Steven Greaves Werrington Athletic 12

5 Fowler Edwards Thorney Colts 11

6 Spencer Haskins Gunthorpe/Werrington 9

7 Jamie Mills Bourne Claret/Thurlby Tigers 9

8 Ryan Bishop Gunthorpe Navy 8

9 Sam Crane Bourne Town Claret 8

10 Nathan Jenkinson Glinton & Northboro 8

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES YOUTH LEAGUE

WEST DIVISION

1 Alfie Ferguson Peterborough Sports 18

2 Alexander Moroz Pboro Sports/Deeping 15

3 Kieron Wingfield King’s Lynn 15

4 Joeseph Taylor King’s Lynn 14

5 Ryan Pratt Peterborough Sports 13

6 Kai Wales March Town United 12

7 Andrew Irvine Peterborough Sports 11

8 Kever Spindari Deeping Rangers 10

9 Ayman Trabelsi Peterborough Sports 10

10 Harrison Dee Deeping Rangers 9

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

LEAGUE

UNDER 12 DIVISION ONE

1 Teddy Hill Crowland 31

2 Max Olbromski Deeping Rangers Blues 28

3 Alex Evans Thorney Colts 24

4 Logan Carter Netherton United/Crowland 19

5 George Carder Stamford Reds 18

6 Henry Moxley Stamford Reds 18

7 Harris Rich Deeping Rangers Blues 18

8 Matas Sakavicius Crowland 18

9 Alfred Bedford Northern Star White 15

10 Harleigh Camfield Crowland/N. Star 15

UNDER 12 DIVISION TWO

1 Tyler Sansom Northern Star Red 27

2 Ashton Stevens Northern Star Red 20

3 Michael Mhlanga Stanground Sports 18

4 Bradley Garkaviy-Easton Holbeach Black 17

5 Jack Lambe Holbeach Black 15

6 Lewis Mansell Stanground Sports 15

7 Lee McKenzie Holbeach Black 14

8 Swaley Stokes Leverington Sports 14

9 Louis Taylor Northern Star Red 14

10 Harry Burgess IPTA Oranges 13

UNDER 12 DIVISION THREE

1 Luke Frisby Feeder FC 40

2 Billy Gibbs Feeder FC 34

3 Mason Clarke Feeder FC 23

4 Callum Adcock Northern Star Black 20

5 Laife Whiley JFC Boston 19

6 Quentin Seema Northern Star Black 17

7 Owen Payne Northern Star Black 15

8 Martins Trauberos JFC Boston 14

9 Daivaras Zigmantas Northern Star Black 14

10 Harry Cox Werrington Athletic Blue 12

UNDER 12 DIVISION FOUR

1 Max Layn Hungate Rovers 24

2 Ben Ward Blackstones Black 20

3 William Barnsley Thorpe Wood Rangers 18

4 Beau Archer Blackstones Black 14

5 Kane Lynch Thorpe Wood Rangers 14

6 Brandon Temple Park Farm Pumas Black 14

7 Sadin Hamad Thorpe Wood Rangers 13

8 Michael Martin Park Farm Pumas Black 13

9 Marco Simonov Park Farm Pumas Black 12

10 Charlie Ryan Hungate Rovers 11

UNDER 12 DIVISION FIVE

1 Rodrigo Silva Parkside Athletic Yellow 29

2 Ben Skellett Wittering Harriers 24

3 Jayden Harrison Parkside Athletic Yellow 20

4 Jack Yeardley Glinton & Northboro Navy 18

5 Luca Smith Riverside Rovers 17

6 Takunda Fashitudu Glinton & Nboro Navy 16

7 Marcel Klimowski Parkside Athletic Yellow 16

8 Keir Norman Park Farm Pumas Blue 14

9 Harvey Reid Blackstones Green 14

10 Devonte Malachi Butler Glinton & N Navy 13

UNDER 13 DIVISION ONE

1 Dhruv Karavdra Netherton United 41

2 Ewan Simmons Stamford Red 30

3 Derrie Maxwell Spalding United Blue 28

4 Charlie Jacobs Netherton United 27

5 Harry Rippon Deeping Rangers 27

6 Ollie Foley Whittlesey Blue 23

7 Ben Greenacre Spalding United Blue 21

8 Austin Sealy Netherton United 21

9 George Frost Deeping Rangers 15

10 Danny White Netherton United 15

UNDER 13 DIVISION TWO

1 Leland Dent Peterborough Nene 50

2 Flynn Slater Holbeach Reds 18

3 Jack Nicholls Stanground Sports 16

4 Staniskaw Skowronski Peterborough Nene 16

5 Harry Kelman Holbeac Reds 14

6 Jack James Williamson Pinchbeck United 14

7 Byron Taylor Stamford Yellows 12

8 Luke McKevitt Stamford Yellows 9

9 Luke Woodhouse Werrington Athletic 9

10 Canham Baverstock Peterborough Nene 8

UNDER 13 DIVISION THREE

1 Murilo Max Camacho Santos JFC Boston 41

2 Joe Harris Hungate Rovers 36

3 Denis Firszt Coelho JFC Boston 31

4 Connor Leaves Park Farm Pumas Red 27

5 Blaze Snell Northern Star 25

6 Ashley-James Hudson Park Farm Red 20

7 Jesse Manu Hampton Navy 20

8 Matas Gecas JFC Boston 19

9 Riley Stevens JFC Boston 18

10 Christopher Valentine Hampton Blue 17

UNDER 13 DIVISION FOUR

1 Mekere Kazombiaze Holbeach Blacks 25

2 Brady Leishman Netherton United Ravens 15

3 Oskar Gadzia Holbeach Blacks 14

4 Nicolae-Beniamin Serban FC Peterboro 13

5 Alan Szablowksi Holbeach Blacks 13

6 Leonardo Assuncao Netherton Utd Ravens 12

7 Kaif Hussain FC Peterborough 8

8 Tristan Nichols Holbeach United Blacks 7

9 Rahim Awad-Rebisz Netherton Ravens 6

10 Santiago Kudrik FC Peterborough 6

UNDER 14 DIVISION ONE

1 Reuben Marshall March Town Athletic 41

2 Tyler Winters Yaxley 26

3 Daniel Irving Yaxley 22

4 Riley Taylor Feeder FC 19

5 Keane Bates ICA Sports 17

6 Sebastian Goldspink March Town Athletic 15

7 Danir Abdulqadir ICA Sports 14

8 Harry Drew ICA Sports 12

9 Matteo Perkins ICA Sports 12

10 Daniel Tarver Deeping Rangers 12

UNDER 14 DIVISION TWO

1 Lewis Sharpe Northern Star 29

2 Jayden Holman Northern Star 25

3 True Holmes Oundle Town 21

4 James Aubury Oundle Town 18

5 Kevin Gonclaves FC Peterborough 17

6 Samuel James Stamford 14

7 Joe Manning Thurlby Tigers 14

8 Ellis Beavers Boston United 13

9 Jackson Chester Boston United 13

10 Lucas Chester Boston United 13

UNDER 14 DIVISION THREE

1 Brandon Sharman March Academy 33

2 Luke Cramp Blackstones Black 19

3 Jowapu Mutendi Park Farm Pumas Black 18

4 Adam Crane Long Sutton Athletic 15

5 Charlie Pearce Hungate Rovers 15

6 Liam Bedford Bourne Town Claret 14

7 Archie Hodson Holbeach Yellow 12

8 Archie Cullum March Academy 11

9 Joseph Reindel Blackstones Black 11

10 Wyndell Barrett Hungate Rovers 10

EASTERN REGION WOMEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

1 Laura Nicholls Wymondham Town 41

2 Grace Birchall Acle United 33

3 Hannah Waters Wymondham Town 26

4 Erin Davies Cambridge City 24

5 Georgia Holdaway Brentwood Town 23

6 Shannon Shaw Cambridge City 22

7 Katie Steward Peterboro Northern Star 21

8 Poppy Binding Harlow Town 20

9 Joanne Rutherford Royston Town 19

10 Laura Mills Cambridge City 17

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

1 Jody Scott Woodlands 44

2 Donna McGuigan Peterborough United 27

3 Millie Kenyon Oughtibridge 26

4 Chantelle Robinson Leicester City 24

5 Grace Stanley Loughborough 19

6 Natalie Hurst Leicester City 17

7 Shoniqua Barnes Ollerton Town 16

8 Kathryn Mudge Oughtibridge 16

9 Kier Perkins Peterborough United 16

10 Hannah Pendred Peterborough United 15

NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

1 Kelly Sutton Roade 55

2 Chelsea Edwards Moulton 46

3 Chloe Murphy Roade 33

4 Tash Applegate Peterboro Utd Res 29

5 Simone Cook Moulton 28

6 Sally Valentine Earls Barton United 25

7 Georgie Elsom Peterboro Utd Res 23

8 Jessica Perrin Earls Barton United 23

9 Zoe Pittaway Woodford United 23

10 Alexa Passingham Moulton 21

CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

PREMIERSHIP

1 Megan Tonks Cambridge City 32

2 Marie Stubbings Fulbourn Institute 21

3 Freya Standing Cambridge City 16

4 Donna Nicholls ICA Sports 14

5 Annie Posnett Riverside 14

6 Emma Searle March Town United 11

7 Jessica Farchica ICA Sports 11

8 Louise Barbour March Town United 10

9 Yasmin Crow Cambridge City 10

10 Carmen Herridge ICA Sports 10

CHAMPIONSHIP NORTH

1 Fran Kavanagh Ketton 47

2 Sophie Swindon Wisbech Town 43

3 Claire Lawrenson Ketton 26

4 Chloe Stanborough Wisbech Town 25

5 Laura Rudd Cardea 18

6 Jordan Turner Wisbech St Mary 16

7 Beth Goodman Ketton 15

8 Amy Newell Wisbech Town 11

9 Faye Kowalewsky Wisbech Town 10

10 Chelsea King Wisbech Town 9

UNDER 18

1 Rachel Skinner Hungate Rovers 42

2 Lily Porter Hungate Rovers 29

3 Ella Burnley St Ives Rangers 19

4 Katie Stancombe St Ives Rangers 14

5 Frances Chapman St Ives Rangers 12

6 Leah Kitson Comberton Crusaders 12

7 Ellie Meads Hungate Rovers 12

8 Chloe Ward Langford 12

9 Ayesha Brown Langford 12

10 Bethany Falconer Haddenham Rovers 10

UNDER 16A

1 Isabel Bryant Cambridge City 77

2 Amie Fulllwood Cambridge City 46

3 Annabel Cuthbert Isleham United 39

4 Libby Friel Glinton & Northboro 30

5 Freya Standing Cambridge City 24

6 Tia Everdell St Ives Rangers 21

7 Charlotte Noble Glinton & Northboro 18

8 Courtney Walker Pinchbeck United 17

9 Georgia England Linton Aztecs 16

10 Ella Tuplin Pinchbeck United 15

UNDER 16B

1 Kaitlin Elsey Newmarket Town 44

2 Eleanor Mcleish Newmarket Town 20

3 Isobel Cotton Royston Town 15

4 Natalie Thomas Holbeach United 15

5 Lia Hopwood Milton Colts 14

6 Megan Bonley Royston Town 11

7 Emily Grande-Buttimer Milton Colts 11

8 Romy McGee Comberton Crusaders 11

9 Emer McAulliffe Royston Town 9

10 Caitlin Alderman Comberton Crusaders 8

UNDER 15

1 Chelsea Burr ICA Sports 58

2 Olivia Simpson ICA Sports 38

3 Sasha Tristram Cambridge City 32

4 Ellie Harvey Godmanchester Rovers 22

5 Tilly Sands Hungate Rovers 21

6 Lucy Clarke Hungate Rovers 18

7 Katie Levatt Cambridge City 16

8 Isabelle Ely Cambridge City 15

9 Lucy Brame ICA Sports 14

10 Aliyah Palmer ICA Sports 14

UNDER 14A

1 Tabitha Brignell Coton 50

2 Jada Flatts Cambridge City 47

3 Ruby Austin Cambridge City 35

4 Ruby Want Cambridge City 28

5 Oliva Briffa Cambridge City 24

6 Keira Swanson FC Parson Drove 24

7 Sidnee Adams March Town Athletic 23

8 Libby Fraser Coton 23

9 Eve Seyf Coton 21

10 Kendal O’Connor Eynesbury Rovers 20

UNDER 14B

1 Holly Etteridge Swavesey Spartans 22

2 Lilli Layn Cottenham United 19

3 Liberty Ashdown Swavesey Spartans 18

4 Isobel Hayes Cambridge City 12

5 Olivia Hunjan Milton Colts 12

6 Jessica Hind Swavesey Spartans 11

7 Jennifer Fairweather Swavesey Spartans 10

8 Bethany Hermitage Swavesey Spartans 10

9 Madison Shanks Cambridge City 10

10 Lauren Grattidge Swavesey Spartans 9

UNDER 13A

1 Emily White Cambridge City 34

2 Isabella Axelsson Cambridge City 22

3 Lucy Short Cambridge City 19

4 Sophie Billing St Ives Rangers Colts 18

5 Amy Hunt Haddenham Rovers 17

6 Courtney Clarke Netherton United 16

7 Erin Burling Cambridge City 14

8 Holly Fairchild Haddenham Rovers 11

9 Brooke Ware ICA Sports 11

10 Daisy Sophia King Cambridge City 10

UNDER 13B

1 Jada Nutter Panthers 23

2 Cody Webb Pinchbeck United 23

3 Harjot Kaur Riverside Rovers 20

4 Madison Hayes March Academy 19

5 Eva Coxon Pinchbeck United 15

6 Tiana Tickner Pinchbeck United 15

7 Libby Willis Northern Star 15

8 Naima Kaaynaat Riverside Rovers 13

9 millie O’Dwyer Panthers 13

10 Kate Storey Pinchbeck United 13

UNDER 12 BLUE DIVISION

1 Ellie Curson Leverington Sports 23

2 Caitlin Healy Bourne Town 15

3 Libby Scott Leverington Sports 13

4 Frances Henson Bourne Town 10

5 Alysha Evans Leverington Sports 9

6 Tia Lees Bourne Town 9

7 Taya Smith Spalding United 9

8 Ada Henson Bourne Town 8

9 Grace Wilson Bourne Town 7

10 Alice Chubb Glinton & Northborough 5

21 GOALS: Katie Steward for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies.