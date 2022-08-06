Jordan Nicholson of Peterborough Sports shoots at the Buxton goal. James Richardson.

The city side’s historic debut at step two level was far more successful than the playing debut for former Peterborough United under 23 skipper Kyle Barker.

Barker’s arrival under the club had slipped under the radar, but he made sure his was a prominent presence by picking up two yellow cards in the first 47 minutes.

It was 1-1 at the time, but a stubborn rearguard action which involved players throwing bodies in front of the ball ensured most of the 321 crowd went home reasonably content.

Dione Sembie-Ferris on the ball for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. James Richardson

It had been a long wait to taste football at this level for Sports who had sealed promotion from the Southern League in May. Buxton were also newly-promoted to National League level and had signed a high profile non-league manager for this level in Jamie Vermiglio who had enjoyed his two previous visits to Peterborough, claiming the scalps of Sports and Posh in FA Cup ties when boss of Chorley.

Buxton were quick out of the blocks and were causing Sports trouble down both wings and createdseveral chances without troubling home ‘keeper Peter Crook. On 16 minutes Crook was called upon to save well from close range and, apart for a yellow card for new boy Kyle Barker. the game was settling into an even encounter.

But then, out of nothing, Jordan Nicholson broke into the box and was brought down for a disputed penalty, converted by Dan Jarvis -regular penalty taker Dab Lawlor was one of several key players who missed the match – to give Sports the lead.

Buxton however continued to work hard and a long ball on 41 minutes that the home defence could not deal with fell to Jason Gilchrist to smash home from the edge of the area to make it 1-1 at half time.

Dan Jarvis scores from the penalty sport for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. James Richardson

The second half couldn’t have got off to a worse start for Sports when 2 minutes after the break Barker clipped a flying wing back and rightly was given a second yellow for his early bath. Just a minute earlier Sports had their best chance of the game when Dion Sembie-Ferris squared for Nicholson whose shot hits the legs of the ‘keeper and was cleared.

As expected, Buxton were pretty much on the front foot for the bulk of the second, half but Sports defended stoutly. Sports had a couple of free kicks in the last 15 minutes that could have caused a problem for Buxton, but were both cleared.

Buxton broke forward regularl,y but going into 5 minutes of additional time Sports players were now throwing themselves at the ball to block and managed to keep the visitors out before the final whistle blew.