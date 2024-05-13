High drama at Junior Alliance League Cup Final day, county cups wins for Whittlesey Ladies and Netherton

RTC celebrate their Under 12 League Cup Final success. Photo David Lowndes.

There was high drama all the way on Junior Alliance Cup Final day at the ‘Field of Dreams,’ home of Whittlesey Juniors FC.

​Eight finals over four age groups were staged and five of them required tense penalty shootouts before the winners could be crowned.

Norfolk-based Clenchwarton were successful in two shootouts, against Park Farm Pumas in the Under 14 League Cup Final and against Yaxley Juniors in the Under 11 League Cup Final.

Oliver Chamberlain scored for Yaxley in a match that finished 1-1. Adam Furmanski scored for Park Fam in their 1-1 draw and had the consolation of winning the player-of-the-match prize.

The unlucky Park Farm club also lost the Under 14 League Cup Final to Spalding United on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

But Peterborough wins were recorded by Hampton FC who beat Eunice, Huntingdon 4-2 in the Under 13 Hereward Cup Final and by Regional Talent Centre (RTC) who pipped Bourne Town 4-3 on spot-kicks, after a 0-0 draw in the Under 12 League Cup Final.

Emils Vaitenukaittis scored twice for Hampton with Archie Beanland and player-of-the-match William Hill also on target. RTC’s Alfie Nash was player-of-the-match from their final victory.

Deeping Rangers beat Boston 3-1 in the Under 11 Hereward Cup Final thanks to goals from Jimmy Tilley, Oscar Tilley and Neale Harrison.

Spalding United and Park Farm after their hard-fought Under 13 League Cup Final. Photo David Lowndes.

Long Sutton claimed victory in the Under 14 Hereward Cup Final, 2-1 against Sutton Bridge, with goals from Danny Mears and Ben Meek.

The Under 12 Hereward Cup Final was won by Boston after a penalty shootout with Wisbech St Mary.

LADIES TROPHY TREBLE

Whittlesey Athletic have completed a trophy treble by adding the Cambs Womens County Cup to their Cambs Premiership and League Cup victories.

Park Farm after their Under 14 League Cup Final defeat. Photo David Lowndes.

It was a tough final for Whittlesey at Ely City FC though. They were 2-0 up against Cambridge United Under 18s in the opening 20 minutes through goals from Emma Pollard and Alice Macnicol, but the teenagers pulled a goal back before the break and there was no further scoring.

But Whittlesey lost their proud record of having won every single game this season when going down 1-0 to bottom club Cambridge University seconds in a Premiership fixture.

Netherton United won the Northants Under 14 County Cup Final 4-0 against AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Northampton Town FC. Amnah Hussain (2), Alexia Feary and Daisy Doherty scored the goals.