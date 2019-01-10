Here is the average age of every League One squad - ranked in order from oldest to youngest

They say age is just a number - but what is the average age of all 24 League One teams?

Scroll and click through the pages as we discover the average age of every League One club - ranked oldest to youngest - courtesy of data from TransferMarkt.

The average age of the Wycombe squad is 27.2

1. Wycombe Wanderers

The average age of the Rovers squad is 26.9

2. Bristol Rovers

The average age of the Southend squad is 26.9

3. Southend United

The average age of the Burton squad is 26.9

4. Burton Albion

