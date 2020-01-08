Goalscoring goalkeeper wins the day for Netherton United in big county cup shock

Goalkeeper Connor Barker was the star of the show as Peterborough League side Netherton United claimed a big scalp in a Northants Junior Cup quarter-final on Saturday (January 4).

The city side beat United Counties Division One leaders Long Buckby 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw and it was Barker who first saved a decisive spot-kick and then scored one!

Netherton now travel to the team second in UCL Division One, Bugbrooke St Michael, in the semi-final on January 25.

Barker also saved a 90th-minute penalty, but was harshly adjudged to have moved off his line too soon enabling Buckby to take the game to a shootout. Kieran Hamilton had fired Netherton in front in the first-half.

Excited Netherton boss Jon Harrison,who brought himself on just to take a penalty which he converted, said: “Connor’s performance was one of the best I’ve seen. He was so good all game and made big saves at crucial times.

“It was also a massive team effort. We scored after 25 minutes and they never really looked like breaking us down until they were awarded a dubious penalty.

“Long Buckby are a big scalp, but we’ve now beaten the teams at the top of United Counties Division One and Eastern Counties Division One so we are confident because we know we can beat anyone.

“I just hope our success in cup competitions won’t hinder us in the league as we are already behind in our fixtures and only have one Premier Division game in January.”

Robbie Elllis, Hamilton, Jacob Smitheringale, Mark Baines, Bogdan Masnita, and 18 year-old substitute Patryck Huczko also scored from the spot in a tense shootout.Netherton are fourth in the Premier Division, but just three points off top spot and with games in hand on all the teams above them as they seek to win promotion to the United Counties League for the first time in the club’s history. They need to finish above the other promotion applicants FC Parson Drove and Peterborough North End Sports.

But it’s back to cup action for Netherton this Saturday with a trip to top-flight rivals Peterborough Polonia in the PSFDF Senior Cup.