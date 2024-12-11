Michael Gash of Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Michael Gash scored an FA Trophy goal on Tuesday night and yet he was furious with himself after a dramatic late turnaround enabled Southport to advance to a fourth round tie at National League side Southend United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough Sports joint-manager played as a centre-back against National League North rivals and opened the scoring with a 15th-minute header from a corner. His side should have put the game to bed during a dominant first-half display, but they were still comfortable and in control as the game ticked into added time.

But then it all went wrong. “A cross came to me in the area and I just slashed at it,” Gash explained. “The ball went straight to their player on the edge of the area and I dashed out to try and rectify my mistake, but he played a one-two around me and stuck it in the corner. I was so angry with myself because I had time to clear the ball 40 yards up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A man of my age and experience should not have made that mistake and I felt so bad for the lads as they had played so well. The game plan was to start fast as they probably expected us to be a bit sluggish after our long trip and the players executed it perfectly. Southport were on the back foot from the start and we scored early and should have scored again.

"Jonathan Bland struck a post and Dan Jarvis missed a one-on-one right on half-time and he’s normally deadly in those situations. We then defended well in the second-half and we were comfortable until my error, but it just goes to show you have to be ruthless in both penalty areas when you are on top otherwise it can come back to bite you. To make it worse Southport added a second goal in added time.

"Fairplay to Southport as they kept going until the end. You have to credit them for their never-say-die attitude. It’s what their manager Jim Bentley has instilled into them.”

Sports had to play the game last night without on-loan midfielder Oisin Gallagher who played 90 minutes for parent club Lincoln City in a 1-0 Vertu Trophy win at Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher will return for Saturday’s National League North game against Warrington at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm). There are a few knocks from last night’s game with in-form defender Elliot Putman’s the most serious. Former Posh defender Ashton Fox is now a longer-term absentee because of a back problem, but long-serving centre forward Mark Jones will train on Thursday with a view to becoming involved on Saturday.

Sports are six points and five places clear of the relegation zone after the Tuesday night games largely went in their favour. Warrington are 19th after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of leaders Curzon Ashton.

"It’s a big game for us,” Gash admitted. “And the lads should still go into the game full of confidence. We lost our decent unbeaten run last night, but it’s still six games unbeaten in the league. Warrington are one of the teams we need to take points from and if we can beat them it should take us further away from the bottom four. Oisin would have played against Southport on Saturday if the game hadn’t been postponed, but it was great for his development to play for the Lincoln first team.”