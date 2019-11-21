Go and watch the Peterborough Rep squad create more history

Manager Darren Fogg has called on the local sporting public to back his Peterborough & District League history-makers.

The representative squad compete in the second round of the FA Inter-League Cup for the first time this Saturday (November 23, 3pm).

Fogg’s select side entertain the Herts Senior County League in a tie being staged at Premier Division club Parson Drove. The match was initially scheduled to be staged at The Grange, but a recent fire at the city venue – the home of Netherton United – meant an alternative ground boasting floodlights was required.

The rep side are out to follow up an historic 4-1 away triumph against the Suffolk & Ipswich League in the previous round back in September.

“We produced an excellent performance to earn a great result in the last round,” said Fogg.

“We now have the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals and that would be an incredible achievement for the league and everyone involved.

“It’s going to be a very tough game. The Herts Senior County League have a formidable record in this competition whereas we have already gone further than we ever have done before.

“We know very little about our opponents so we will focus on getting our own performance right and seeing where that takes us.

“I hope that a lot of people come out and support the team. We can make more history and really put this area on the grassroots football map.

“It’s up to the boys to grasp their chance to shine and I’m sure they will do that.”

Fogg will have to do without one of the stars of the previous round.

Moulton Harrox ace Declan Earth scored twice in that victory against the Suffolk & Ipswich League but is unavailable for the second round due to a wedding.

Netherton midfielder Ash Jackson is now ineligible for selection after moving to higher-level Whittlesey Athletic.

Goalkeeper Dave Beeny, who was a late drop-out ahead of the last round due to injury, is now included and will battle with Jamie Stephens for the number one shirt.

Another Moulton Harrox ace, Joe Townsend, is one of several call-ups along with defender Tyler Wright (Parson Drove), midfielders Harry Fitzjohn (Netherton United) and Kieran Duffy-Weekes (Stamford Lions), wideman Jake Clitheroe (Long Sutton) and striker Stuart Eason (PNESFC).

Admission to the FA Inter-League Cup clash is free.

Peterborough & District League squad: Dave Beeny (PNESFC), Jamie Stephens (ICA Sports), Chris Down (Netherton), Tom Flatters (Stilton), Jack Mockford (Parson Drove), Jonny Clay (Moulton Harrox), Billy King (Moulton Harrox), Kieran Hamilton (Parson Drove), Lewis McManus (Stilton), Kev Holt (Stilton), Ben Moore (ICA Sports), Dean Giglio (Stanground Sports), Kieran Duffy-Weekes (Stamford Lions), Stuart Eason (PNESFC), Joe Townsend (Moulton Harrox), Harry Fitzjohn (Netherton United), Jake Clitheroe (Long Sutton), Tyler Wright (Parson Drove).