Girls United team have scored 48 goals in six matches, ICA Sports youngsters reach a semi-final

​Table-topping Girls United took their goals tally to 48 in just six Cambs Under 18 League games with a 14-4 win at Cambourne Town.

​Alanis Smith led the scoring spree with five goals with Dionne Bayford not far behind with four. Isabel Turner (2), Ella Farrington (2) and Libby Scott also hit the target for the team three points clear of the rest.

Girls United had also only conceded two goals before their latest game. Their record at home is three wins out of three, 25 goals scored and none conceded!

ICA Sports girls teams also enjoyed a couple of free-scoring victories.

The Under 15s beat Isleham United in a Cambs League Cup quarter-final 7-1 with goals from Logan Calderwood (2), Megan Kirby (2), Emily Millman (2) and Aline Negrao.

And Evie Herring hit a hat-trick for ICA Inter Under 14s in a 5-0 Division C win over Wilburton. Ava McMullan and Lacey Croote also scored.

ICA Juventus were unlucky losers in an Under 14 League Cup quarter-final. They went down 3-1 on penalties to Bottisham after a 2-2 draw.

Tallulah Chenery and Annie Clough scored for the city side.

ICA Under 16s lost for the first time this season in the Under 16C Division, 2-0 at Girton.

Under 13 Mead Division leaders RTC beat ICA 3-1 and second-placed Thorpe Wood Rangers were 5-0 winners over Hampton Rangers.

Stamford AFC Women lost for just the second time in the East Midlands Premier Division, 2-1 at Chesterfield. Laura Dodwell scored for Stamford.

Cardea Ladies were pipped 1-0 at home by Dunton & Broughton United in Division One South.