​Girls United are serious title contenders in the competitive Cambs League Under 18 Division.

​The city side won their first three fixtures before taking a depleted side to a Newmarket team who had won their first four games to top the early-season table.

In a match described as ‘feisty’ by one onlooker Girls United battled to a goalless draw to maintain second spot.

In their previous match Girls United slammed 11 goals past Milton without reply.

Action from Girls United Under 18s (pink) v Milton. Photo David Lowndes.

Ella Farrington led the way with four goals, while Dionne Bayford hit a hat-trick and Nell Rands scored twice. Isobel Turner and Libby Scott also scored.

In the Under 14A Division Peterborough Sports maintained their 100 percent winning record with a 6-3 victory at ICA Juventus. Emilia Zarnowksa, Tallulah Chenery and Lottie Bevilacqua scored for ICA.

ICA claimed a higher division scalp in the Under 15 League Cup as Megan Kirby, direct from a corner, and Logan Calderwood netted in a 2-0 win over Deeping United.

In the Hunts Under 14 Cup there was an all ICA clash as the club’s Under 14 Inter team pipped their Under 13 side 2-1. Evie Herring and Elsie Johnson scored for the winners with Lily Ellison replying for the younger girls.

In Division Two of the adult competition leaders March managed a fourth win on the spin, 5-1 over St Ives, while second-placed South LIncs Swifts won 10-0 at Netherton United Reserves. Laura Peeling bagged a hat-trick for March with Cody Webb scoring five for the Swifts.

Deeping Rangers are third after a 5-2 win over Chatteris with Ali Stokie scoring twice.

Whittlesey Athletic are up to fourth after a 3-2 win over Stevenage in Division One North of the Eastern Region Women’s League. Emily Johnson claimed a first minute goal and added another before half-time with Jenna Nairn also scoring before the break.

Laura Dodwell struck a hat-trick as Stamford AFC won an East Midlands Women’s League Cup tie 5-2 against Long Eaton, but Cardea went out 4-2 to West Bridgford despite two goals for Georgie Elsom.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Deeping Rangers Claret are the new leaders of Under 15 Division One after winning 4-2 at Thorpe Wood Rangers in a battle of two sides with 100 per cent records.

Previous leaders ICA Sports saw their perfect start scuppered by Park Farm who won 3-1 at Ringwood.

In Division Two a first-half hat-trick from Elliot Feetham steered Stamford AFC to a 3-0 win at Nene Valley and Jack Wild scored four as Thorpe Wood came back from 2-1 down to win 6-2 at RTC. Whittlesey are top of this section with five wins in five matches. They beat Glinton & Northborough 3-1 last weekend.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

There was a double celebration at Under 14 level for FC Peterborough.

The club’s Green team won 7-0 at Colsterworth in Division Two with goals from Aryaan (4), Delzir, Ibrahim and Ayaan, while the White team beat Dor Jan 3-0 in Division Five with goals from Saif (2) and Hamza.