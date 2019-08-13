Get down the Bee Arena and support Peterborough Sports as they continue their tough start to life in step three football

Have your say

Peterborough Sports tough start to their first season at step three level continues tonight (August 13, 7,45pm) when they host Kings Langley at the Bee Arena.

The city side drew the first Southern League Central Premier Division fixture in the club’s history on Saturday 1-1 against Rushall Olympic.

Hertfordshire-based Kings Langley, who finished sixth in the Southern Premier Division last season, started their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win at Nuneaton Borough.

Sports were disappointed with a Bee Arena crowd of just over 207 for their historic match so Posh fans not travelling to Oxford tonight will be welcomed in New England.

Sports should be stronger tonight as star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris and key midfielder Jim Stevenson return to action. Striker Mark Jones could also be back in contention for a start.