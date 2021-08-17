Gaby Zakuani’s all-star Spalding United team are at Yaxley, Peterborough Sports aim to build on their solid start at the Bee Arena

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Rushall at the weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

The well-fancied Tulips beat Loughborough Dynamo 2-1 in their opening fixture with another ex-Posh star Marcus Maddison one of the scorers. Yaxley were beaten 4-3 at Sporting Khalsa on opening day.

Stamford AFC look to get their season on track tonight with a win at Soham. The Daniels lost 3-1 at home to Ilkeston at the weekend.

Peterborough Sports seek to build on their solid 2-0 opening game win over Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Central Premier Division when hosting Barwell at the Bee Arena tonight (7.45pm). Barwell won their opening match 3-0 away from home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIXTURES Tuesday, August 17

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Barwell.

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Soham v Stamford AFC; Yaxley v Spalding United.

Wednesday, August 18.