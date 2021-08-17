Gaby Zakuani’s all-star Spalding United team are at Yaxley, Peterborough Sports aim to build on their solid start at the Bee Arena
Former Peterborough United star Gaby Zakuani brings his star-studded Spalding United side to Yaxley for a Northern Premier League Midlands Division match tonight (August 17, 7,45pm).
The well-fancied Tulips beat Loughborough Dynamo 2-1 in their opening fixture with another ex-Posh star Marcus Maddison one of the scorers. Yaxley were beaten 4-3 at Sporting Khalsa on opening day.
Stamford AFC look to get their season on track tonight with a win at Soham. The Daniels lost 3-1 at home to Ilkeston at the weekend.
Peterborough Sports seek to build on their solid 2-0 opening game win over Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Central Premier Division when hosting Barwell at the Bee Arena tonight (7.45pm). Barwell won their opening match 3-0 away from home.
FIXTURES Tuesday, August 17
Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Barwell.
Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Soham v Stamford AFC; Yaxley v Spalding United.
Wednesday, August 18.
Northern Premier League Midlands: Corby Town v Wisbech Town.