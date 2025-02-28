Mark Jones (right). Photo Darren Wiles

It has emerged four red cards were shown after the National League North game between Radcliffe and Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports striker Mark Jones and three members of the home backroom staff were reportedly dismissed several minutes after the final whistle had been blown on a 3-1 win for the city side.

According to Sports’ officials a fracas developed after the home club declined to hand the match ball over to hat-trick hero Michael Gyasi. Radcliffe officials apparently refused to acknowledge Gyasi’s second treble of the season, claiming the third Sports’ goal was actually an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, who Sports believe was harshly treated, will still be available for Saturday’s National League North game with Southport at PIMS Park (3pm kick off) as suspensions don’t kick in at this level for seven days.

The incident took the gloss off a second away win in four days which lifted Sports into the top 10. They are just five points off a play-off place. There is one automatic promotion place at this level, with teams finishing second to seventh contesting the play-offs.

Sports gave a full debut to on-loan Posh centre-back Justin Osagie at Radcliffe. Fellow new signings Alfie Atherton and Nathaniel Muenda came on as substitutes. Barnsley have however recalled on-loan midfielder Jonathan Bland who is needed for ‘Tykes’ League One squad.

Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said: “It was a shame what happened at the end because it was another great result for us. Radcliffe are a strong side who play some good football, while we had to make a few changes and had players playing out of position. Justin is not used to playing in a back three, but he was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have found ourselves in a great position in the league and we are certainly looking up the table rather than down it. It’s just one game at a time for us though and we have another tough one tomorrow.

"Southport are always tough opponents and they had a good win against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday.”

The three new signings are all available tomorrow and there’s a chance one of Ryan Fryatt or Elliot Putman could be back on the substitutes’ bench, but Sports are still trying to bring another player in.