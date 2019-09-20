Football League legend stands between Peterborough Sports and progress in the FA Cup

A 44-year goalscoring legend stands between Peterborough Sports and progress in the FA Cup tomorrow (September 21).

Jamie Cureton, a veteran of over 1,000 competitive games and 400 senior goals for 18 clubs spread over 24 years, is now plying his trade with Isthmian League side Bishop’s Stortford, who host Sports in a second qualifying round tie (3pm.

Josh Moreman.

It’s a welcome distraction for Sports whose struggles continued in the Southern League Premier Division last weekend when they required an injury time equaliser to grab a 2-2 draw at Alvechurch.

Sports have won just one of their opening six league games since winning promotion to the best standard of football the club have ever experienced and fighting back from 2-0 down with under 30 minutes to go didn’t exactly thrill manager Jimmy Dean.

“We didn’t play well,” Dean admitted. “Obviously I was happy to see that we raised our game to get a point from 2-0 down, but I want the players to be proactive rather than reactive.

“It was a poor game without a lot of quality, but we made a couple of defensive errors and we were punished.

“Our centre-halves did score our goals, but in a way they were righting some wrongs.

“We need to learn quickly from our mistakes. It’s a very good league, but I know we can compete at this level.

“We are a good footballing side, but at this level we need to be at it and on our game from the start.

“We can’t wait for the opposition to get in front before we start playing.

“We’ll get there though. We were a little unlucky at Alvechurch as we gambled on the fitness of Lewis Hilliard and Mark Jones and it didn’t pay off.

“Lewis came off at half-time, but Mark had to stay on as Cameron Johnson fell ill and had to come off after 25 minutes.

“We’re looking forward to the cup tie though.

“Bishop’s Stortford play at the same level as us and they’ve had a mixed set of results so far.

“But they do have Jamie Cureton and he is still incredibly sharp around the penalty area so he will need watching.”

Sports hope to welcome Josh Moreman back into the squad and expect Mark Jones to be much fitter. Forwards Avelino Vieira and Spencer Weir-Daley will be missing because of injury,

Deeping Rangers (away to Hendon) and Stamford AFC (home to Boston United) are also in FA Cup action tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 21

FA Cup

Second qualifiying round: Bishop’s Stortford v Peterborough Sports, Hendon v Deeping Rangers, Stamford AFC v Boston United.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Spalding United v Worksop Town.

SOuthern League

Division One Central: Bedford Town v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Quorn.

Division One: Blackstones v Birtsall United Social, Bourne Town v Irchester United, Saffron Dynamo v Whittlesey Athletic