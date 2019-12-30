Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Peterborough United all linked with deals - League One gossip

Scroll down and click through the pages to view all the latest gossip from around the web:

1. Pompey linked with forward Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month. (FLW)

2. Cats outline target Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo)

3. Sunderland missed out in the summer QPR are tracking Dundee United star and ex-Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland. (The Courier)

4. Gavin Reilly to return Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town. (The 72)

