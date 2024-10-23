First win for Whittlesey Ladies side, six-hitting Girls United, son of local legend at the double for RTC

Action from a recent Girls United Under 18 game. Photo David Lowndes.

​The newly-formed Whittlesey Athletic Ladies Development team have picked up their very first win.

​Goals from Kellie Connor, Lianna Hudson, Destiny Nsofor and Mia Wilson secured a 4-2 success over the Manea Sirens B team in Division Three of the Cambs Women & Girls League.

Girls United’s excellent season at Under 18 level continued with a 6-0 win at Royston, a result that took them joint top of the table. Alanis Smith was the four-goal star of this game with Ella Farrington scoring twice.

It was a first defeat in 18 months for Royston who had won all their previous league games this season.

ICA Sports extended their perfect playing record to five matches at Under 15 level with a 2-0 B Division win at Isleham. Miri Jacombs and Emily Millman scored the goals for the table-toppers who have now won 3 league games and two cup ties.

Netherton United are third in this division after a 3-2 win over Shepreth Spitfires.

ICA Juventus beat Trumpington 3-0 in the Under 14 League Cup thanks to goals from Tallulah Chenery (2) and Lottie Bevilacqua, but ICA Inter were beaten 3-1 by higher-level St Ives Rangers. Evie Herring scored for the city side.

Peterborough Sports are four wins from four games in the Under 14A Division after beating Royston 2-0. Ramsey lead this section having won five in a row. The young Rams were in League Cup action last weekend and progressed with a 4-0 victory over divisional rivals Cambridge City.

P’BORO YOUTH LEAGUE

Byron Favell, the son of local footballing legend Ash Favell, scored twice as RTC beat Boston 2-0 in Under 15 Division Two of the Peterborough Youth League.

Favell junior scored twice direct from free kicks as RTC won for the second game in a row.