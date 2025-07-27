FC Peterborough make an early statement of intent and opening days wins for Deeping Rangers, Blackstones, March Town, Holbeach United and Whittlesey Athletic
The city side missed out on the play-offs by one place and two points last season, but were given a tough opening day fixture at home to 2024-25 season runners-up Stanway Pegasus.
But a solitary goal from Mario Neves was enough to give FC Peterborough victory, despite a red card for Zahid Choudhary. Both teams finished with 10 men.
Next-up for the winners is a home game against local rivals Whittlesey Athletic on Wednesday (July 30). Whittlesey were also opening day winners, 2-1 at home to Leiston Under 23s courtesy of goals from Alfie Fryett and Kieran Hibbins.
Holbeach United came from 2-0 down to beat Needham Market Reserves 3-2, while FC Parson Drove were thumped 4-1 at Wroxham Reserves.
At United Counties Premier Division North level there was a welcome 1-0 opening day win for newly-promoted Blackstones at Hucknall Town. Nathan Rudman struck the goal three minutes from time.
Deeping Rangers also started with a 1-0 win at home to Ashby Ivanhoe. Byron Adiado was the matchwinner here with a 70th minute goal. Wisbech Town were well beaten, 3-0 at Clay Cross Town.
Rio Henson grabbed the only goal of the game as March Town beat Lutterworth Town 1-0 at home in the Premier Division South. Jezz Goldson-Williams gave Yaxley a half-time lead in this division, but Northampton ON Chenecks hit back after the break to force a 1-1 draw.
RESULTS United Counties League
Premier Division North: Clay Cross Town 3, Wisbech Town 0; Deeping Rangers 1 (Adiado), Ashby Ivanhoe 0; Hucknall Town 0, Blackstones 1 (Rudman).
Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Henson), Lutterworth Town 0, Yaxley 1 (Goldson-Williams), ON Chenecks 1.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: FC Peterborough 1 (Neves), Stanway Pegasus 0; Holbeach United 3 (Vaidiluskis, Shenille, Gouty), Needham Market Res 2; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Fryett, Kieran Hibbins), Leiston U23s 1, Wroxham Res 4, FC Parson Drove 1.
UPCOMING FIXTURES
Tuesday (July 29): Deeping Rangers v Harrowby United, Histon FC v March Town, Wisbech Town v Boston Town, Yaxley v Leicester Nirvana.
Wednesday (July 30): Blackstones v Skegness Town, FC Parson Drove v Holbeach United, FC Peterborough v Whittlesey Athletic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.