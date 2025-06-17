FC Peterborough honour their heroes at presentation night, open trial for Netherton United Women on Tuesday evening

The FC Peterborough team that won the Peterborough & District Youth League Under 15 Division Three title.

FC Peterborough’s youth and junior section held their presentation night at the club’s Chestnut Avenue base recently.

Player-of-the-year awards, plus top goalkeeper and goalscoring prizes were all handed out by representatives of club sponsors ‘The Ladz’, a popular restaurant based in Cowgate Peterborough.

FC Peterborough Under 15s were honoured for their title success in Division Three of the Peterborough & District Youth League. They won 12 and lost just one of their 16 league games and finished 10 points clear at the top.

FC Peterborough were only formed in 2014, but already boast 13 teams from juniors through to adults. There are over 250 players from over 20 different nationalities registered with club teams.

FC Peterborough officials, sponsors and the club's golden boot winner who scored 64 goals for the under 8s.

The senior side have risen from Peterborough League football to the Thurlow Nunn League in quick time. They missed out on the play-offs in Division One North last season by just two points.

They will compete at the same level next season. Pre-season friendlies have already been arranged. They are: July 2 v Godmanchester (home), July 5 v Biggleswade (away), July 12 v Blackstones (home), July 15 v Yaxley (away), July 19 v Huntingdon (home), July 26 v Eye Rangers (home).

ROUND-UP Netherton United Women have been confirmed as promotion winners after their second-place finish in the Lincs South League last season.

The city side will play in East Midlands Division One South in 2025-26 when they will face games against fellow city side Cardea and the Northampton Town Development team.

Netherton are looking to strengthen their squad following promotion and their first open trial is this evening Tuesday (7pm) at the club’s Grange base off Charlotte Way.

The club also run a reserve team and an under 17 team in Cambs Leagues. Anyone interested in joining Netherton can call Dean Steward on 07523 603304 or email Rich Evans at [email protected].

The club are also seeking an assistant coach.