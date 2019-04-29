Farcical end to one cup final, Foster double and inspired goalkeeping sees West Raven clinch the second part of a possible cup treble

There was a farcical end to the Peterborough Sunday Morning League’s McCain Cup Final yesterday (April 29).

Bretton beat Nene Park 4-0 at Yaxley FC, but there was no trophy presentation as the winners were accused of playing an ineligible player in towering centre-back Daniel Woodward.

Woodward was named on the teamsheet and has played for Bretton since transferring from West Raven earlier this season, but there was confusion as to whether or not he had played enough games in the competition to qualify for a McCains Cup Final appearance.

This fact was apparently pointed out to league officials during the game. The league are now investigating. If a mistake has been made by Bretton, it was largely an innocent one.

It was a better day for Harry Woodward, Dan’s brother, who lifted the Peterborough Senior Sunday Cup Final trophy on behalf of West Raven, after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Ploughman at Candy Street yesterday.

Dwaine Rankin opened the scoring early on for West Raven, but Jake Sansby quickly equalised. A penalty converted by Kyrie Foster soon had West Raven back in front and Foster scored again on the hour mark.

Ploughman dominated the final half and hour, but could find now way past an inspired goalkeeper in Josh Crick who made numerous outstanding saves to claim the man-of-the-match award.

West Raven had already beaten Ploughman in the Peterborough Sunday Morning Champions League Final and will next contest the Northants Sunday Cup Final at Sixfields, the home of Northampton Town FC. on May 12.