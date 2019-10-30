Fantastic free-kick sends Peterborough Sports through in the FA Trophy, Stamford face a replay after late leveller, Deeping Rangers set up mouthwatering UCL Cup quarter-final

Have your say

A fantastic free-kick in the last minute from Cameron Johnson saw Peterborough Sports through a tough FA Trophy tie against Alvechurch at the Bee Arena last night (October 29).

Johnson’s strike finally broke the resistance of stubborn opponents who play in the same Southern League division as Sports.

Sports now host Northern Premier League side Whitby Town in the second qualifying round on November 9.

Stamford AFC face a replay to see if they can book a mouthwatering tie against Grantham at the Zeeco Stadium. The Daniels were pegged back by an 89th minute goal at Halesowen Town last night and the teems will replay in Stamford on Novamber 5.

Goals from Ollie Hill-Brown and Tom Siddons had given Stamford a 2-1 lead after they’d conceded an early goal.

Deeping Rangers set up a cracking quarter-final tie against United Counties Premier Division leaders Shepshed Dynamo with a comfortable 4-1 win at First Division Irchester last night.

Pinchbeck were duffed 5-1 at home by Melton Town who now face Holbeach United.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 29

FA TROPHY

First qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 1 (Johnson), Alvechurch 0; Halesowen 2, Stamford AFC 2 (Siddons, Brown-Hill).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE CUP

Irchester 1, Deeping Rangers 4; Pinchbeck United 1 (Bullivant), Melton Town 5.