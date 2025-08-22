FA Vase day for local non-league clubs, Stamford AFC and Bourne Town seek first wins, Whittlesey Athletic seek to build on big midweek win

Action from Bourne Town v Wellingborough Town in the Northern Premier Midlands Division. Photo Dave Mears

It’s FA Vase day for many local non-league clubs on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping Rangers, Yaxley, Holbeach United, FC Peterborough, Blackstones and Wisbech Town are all in first qualifying round action.

Stamford AFC, who are next-to-bottom after three games, are in Southern Premier Division Central action at home to unbeaten Halesowen Town. ‘The Daniels’ are without a win or a goal this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding United travel to another unbeaten side Stourbridge tomorrow before making a shorter trip to the Zeeco Stadium to face ‘The Daniels’ on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Bourne Town will try and pick up their first Northern Premier Midlands Division point at Bedworth United. Bedworth have just one point from their first three games. Bourne lost to a late goal at home to Wellingborough Town on Tuesday night.

Whittlesey Athletic will try and build on an impressive 5-0 Wednesday night success at home to Holbeach United when hosting Long Melford in Thurlow Nunn Division One. Jack Bates, Jack Carter, Kieran Hibbins, Kyle Hibbins and Isaac Jobling scored the goals against ‘The Tigers.’

Peterborough Sports are in National League North action twice over the Bank Holiday weekend. They have a long trip to Scarborough Athletic on Saturday before Worksop Town visit PIMS Park on Monday (3pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North: Scarborough Athletic v Peterborough Sports.

FA Vase: Deeping Rangers v Allexton & New Parks, Framlingham Town v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe, Mulbarton Wanderers v FC Peterborough, South Normanton Athletic v Blackstones, Wisbech Town v Woodbridge Town.

Southern Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Halesowen Town, Stourbridge v Spalding United.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth United v Bourne Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Counties Premier Division South: Easington Sports v March Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Whittlesey Athletic v Long Melford.

Monday

National League North: Peterborough Sports v Worksop.

Southern Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Spalding United.