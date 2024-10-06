One of Bourne's 12 goals v Dunkirk. Photo Dave Mears.

There was FA Trophy disappointment for Spalding United and Stamford AFC at the third qualifying round stage.

Spalding went down 2-1 at home to fellow Southern Premier Division Central side Alvechurch after failing to convert a late penalty, while Stamford were crushed 5-1 at the Zeeco Stadium by lower level Anstey Nomads. The Daniels led early through a debut goal for striker Richard Gregory, but a straight red card for Jack Duffy soon afterwards led to the visitors taking complete control.

Spalding were behind at the break, but a red card for an apparent elbowing offence by an Alvechurch player and an equaliser from Joe Nyahwema looked have given the Tulips a huge advantage. Yet the visitors scrambled their way back in front before recent Spalding signing Bart Cybulski failed from the penalty spot.

But there was joy for Deeping Rangers who won for the first time in Premier Division North of the United Counties League at the 10th attempt. Cal Davies and Johnny Lickie scored in a 2-1 success at Heanor Town which wasn’t enough to move Brett Whaley’s side off the bottom of the table.

Bourne score one of their 12 League Cup goals against Dunkirk. Photo Dave Mears.

Third-placed Bourne won 2-1 at Kimberley Miners Welfare thanks to second-half goals from Zac Allen and Zak Munton. Bourne had crushed Division One side Dunkirk 12-3 in a midweek League Cup tie. Jack Wilson and Zac Allen bagged hat-tricks in a game played at Blackstones FC as Bourne’s Abbey Lawn dressing rooms are refurbished. Dunkirk returned to the scene of their heavy defeat on Saturday to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Blackstones despite falling behind to a Josh Barrett goal in a Division One fixture.

A 93rd minute leveller from Dan Cotton ensured March Town stayed third in the Premier Division South with a 2-2 home draw against Sileby Rangers, while a hat-trick for Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot delivered a 3-0 win for Yaxley at home to Easington. Yaxley are up to eighth.

FC Peterborough have moved to within a point of the play-off places in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after a splendid 4-1 success at Holland FC. NIall Burnage, Ayman Trabelsi, Vitor Vaz and Devonte Totesaut scored the goals. But some new signings failed to improve Whittlesey Athletic’s form as the team at the bottom of the table with just two points from 12 games lost 5-0 at home to high fliers Stanway Pegasus. There were also defeats for Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United.

Peterborough Sports suffered a disappointing 2-0 home defeat at the hands of lowly Rushall Olympic in National League North. The teams meet again at Rushall in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup next Saturday (October 12).

RESULTS

FA Trophy

Third qualifying round: Spalding United 1 (Nyahwema), Alvechurch 2; Stamford AFC 1 (Gregory), Anstey Nomads 5.

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, Rushall Olympic 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Heanor Town 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Davies, Lockie); Kimberley Miners Welfare 1, Bourne Town 2 (Allen, Munton); Wisbech Town 2 (Allen, og), Ashby Ivanhoe 5.

Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Cotton, og), Sileby Rangers 2; Yaxley 3 (Nicholson-Barfoot 3), Easington Sports 0.

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Barrett), Dunkirk 2.

League Cup: Bourne 12 (J. Wilson 3, Allen 3, Sani 2, Bird 2, Eyett, Munton), Dunkirk 3.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Harwich & Parkston 2, Pinchbeck United 1; Haverhill Rovers 3, Holbeach United 0; Holland FC 1, FC Peterborough 4 (Burnage, Trabelsi, Vaz, Totesaut); Whittlesey Athletic 0, Stanway Pegasus 5; FC Parson Drove 1 (Adiado), Pinchbeck United 0.