FA Cup joy for Peterborough Sports and record-breaking Deeping Rangers, Spalding United up to third as goalkeeper hits an impressive milestone, first win for Wisbech Town, but Stamford AFC beaten

Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers marched proudly into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup with thrilling replay wins last night (September 10).

Sports beat East Thurrock 3-2 at the Bee Arena to book a tie at Bishop’s Stortford, while Deeping won by the same scoreline at higher-level AFC Sudbury to earn a trip to Hendon. Both games will take place on September 21.

Dan Lawlor scores from the spot for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

An early Dan Lawlor penalty saw Sports hit the front and Cameron Johnson’s strike from a Lewis Hilliard scross made it 2-1 after East Thurrock had found an equaliser. Dion Sembie-Ferris made it 3-1 in the second-half before the visitors pulled a goal back late on.

Deeping fought back from conceding a first-minute goal to ensure they travelled further in the competition than ever before. Sam Murphy soon headed an equaliser and Jordan Macleod fired the United Counties Premier Division side in front.

Sudbury levelled late on, but Macleod quickly struck his second to seal a famous win.

Spalding United moved up into third place in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with a hard fought 2-1 home win over Cleethorpes on a day goalkeeper Michael Duggan made his 300th appearance for the club.

Jordan Macleod scored twice for Deeping Rangers at AFC Sudbury.

George Zuerner and Lewis Brownhill scored for the Tulips who had to play the final 40 minutes with 10 men following a red card for Ben Greenwood.

Stamford AFC slipped to fifth after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of second-placed Carlton, but Wisbech Town secured their first win of the campaign in style.

Aaron Hart (2), Liam Marshall and Joel Earps scored for the Fenmen in a 4-1 home win over Lincoln United.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 10

FA Cup

First qualifying round replays: Peterborough Sports 3 (Lawlor, Johnson, Sembie-Ferris), East Thurrock 2; AFC Sudbury 2, Deeping Rangers 3 (Macleod 2, Murphy).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Spalding United 2 (Zuerner, Brownhill) Cleethorpes 1; Stamford AFC 0, Carlton 3; Wisbech Town 4 (Hart 2, Earps, Marshall), Lincoln United 1.

FIXTURE

Wednesday, September 11

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sleaford Town v Peterborough Northern Star.