FA Cup draw for Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers, Stamford AFC, Wisbech Town and March Town

Deeping Rangers’ reward for an outstanding FA Cup win at higher-level Bedford Town last weekend is a home game against Isthmian League side AFC Sudbury in the first qualifying round.

And there is opposition from the same competition for Peterborough Sports as they travel to East Thurrock, a fellow step three side, in the first qualifying round.

March Town are at Grays Athletic - the club Aaron Mclean moved from to join Posh - who are also in the Isthmian League as are Witham one of the possible opponents for Stamford AFC. Witham drew with Thurlow Nunn side Clacton in a preliminary round tie last weekend.

Wisbech will host Hitchin Town of the Southern League Central Premier Division if they can beat Ely in a preliminary round replay on September 3.

The first qualifying round tie will be played on September 7

Draw: Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury, East Thurrock v Peterborough Sports, Grays Athletic v March Town; Stamford AFC v Clacton or Witham, Wisbech Town or Ely v Hitchin Town.