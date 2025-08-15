FA Cup day for trio of local non-league clubs and FC Peterborough seek to extend their unbeaten run in Thurlow Nunn League

Bourne Town manager Michael Goode (left). Photo Dave Mears

It’s FA Cup day again for a trio of local non-league sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bourne Town (away to Wellingborough Town), Blackstones (home to Grimsby Borough) and March Town (home to Ipswich Wanderers) are all in Preliminary Round action on Saturday.

Bourne also host Wellingborough in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game next Tuesday (August 19, 7.56pm kick off). Wellingborough knocked Deeping Rangers out of the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage. Our proposed home game vs Stamford on Bank Holiday Mon 25th Aug has been reversed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford AFC will now host Spalding United in a Southern Premier Division Central match on Monday, August 25. The match has been switched from Spalding because ‘The Tulips’ planned new 4G playing surface won’t be ready to host the derby game due to further container delays carrying vital pitch components.

Spalding now plan to host their first home game v Kettering Town on Tuesday, September 9. They will play their first six league games away from home.

Both Stamford and Spalding chase their first league wins of the season on Saturday at Bishop’s Stortford and Bromsgrove Sporting respectively.

Yaxley also seek their first United Counties League win of the season at home to Moulton, while unbeaten Thurlow Nunn Division One North side FC Peterborough entertain Long Melford at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium on Chestnut Avenue.

SATURDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Premier Division Central: Bishop’s Stortford v Stamford AFC, Bromsgrove Sporting v Spalding United

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough v Long Melford, Holland FC v Whittlesey Athletic

United Counties Premier Division North: Wisbech Town v Harrowby.

United Counties Premier Division South: Yaxley v Moulton.