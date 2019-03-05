Every Premier League and Football League clubs' highest ever home attendance - ranked in order

What is your club's highest ever home attendance?

Here, we look at the highest all-time home attendance recorded for each of the 92 Premier League and Football League club - ranking them from lowest to highest.

Recorded at The New Lawn in January 2009 after Derby County visited in the third round of the FA Cup.

Recorded at Kingsmeadow in May 2016 after hosting Accrington Stanley in the League Two playoffs.

Recorded at the Broadfield Stadium in January 2013 after hosting Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

Recorded at Highbury Stadium in 1965 when Rochdale visited in the first round of the FA Cup.

Recorded against Manchester City in 1998 in the Nationwide League Division Two.

Recorded at the Pirelli Stadium in 2016 ahead of the Brewers' debut campaign in England's second-tier versus Derby County.

Recorded at Christie Park in January 1962 when The Shrimps welcomed Weymouth in the first round of the FA Cup.

Recorded at The Athletic Ground in January 1934 when Blackpool visited in the third round of the FA Cup.

Recorded when playing at Ewood Park in 1995 after reaching the second round of the FA Cup - facing Crewe Alexandra.