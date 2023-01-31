Jimmy Dean celebrates a trophy success with Peterborough Sports,. Photo: James Richardson.

Dean left the club after seven stunningly sucessful seasons to take on the task of reviving the fortunes of Scunthorpe United.

‘The Iron’ are staring a second successive relegation in the face after dropping out of the Football League into the National League last season.

Dean, who has signed an 18-month contract at Glanford Park and will be assisted by his Sports coach Chris Plummer, insists it’s a ‘great privilege’ to manage Scunthorpe. He also described managing Sports to great success in his home city as ‘an honour and a privilege.

Jimmy Dean celebrates promotion last May. Photos: Richardson.

Dean was overwhelmed by the many messages of support and thanks he received after his decision to move clubs became public over the weekend.

"It was an emotional farewell with the players and I wish them and everyone at the club nothing but the best,” proud Peterborian Dean told the PT on Tuesday.

"It was a privilege to manage them and I am proud of what we achieved. I was also proud to leave them just three points from the play-offs in step two. We’ve put the club on the map nationally and I hope we made the city of Peterborough proud.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of support I have received since my move became public. I tried to reply to them all, but there were just so many. It really meant a lot to me and I thank everyone for their kind words.

"Sports was a big part of my life. It was a wrench to leave them. I’ve turned down jobs before, but this one was different.

"Life goes on though and I have now been given the great privilege of managing Scunthorpe United.

"I’ve had positive meetings with the players and the staff and we are going to have a real go at staying in the National League.

"The team fought hard and played well on Saturday and the support they received from the fans was outstanding. If we keep that up on and off the field we have a real chance.”

Dean has been handed a daunting start as his first three games in charge are against fifth-placed Barnet (on Friday), seventh-placed Dagenham & Redbridge (Feb 18) and leaders Wrexham (Feb 25).